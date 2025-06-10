PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia Leadership Review magazine has officially launched its fourth edition, spotlighting 30 outstanding international leaders driving innovation and excellence in Cambodia's fast-growing food, beverage, and hospitality sectors.

The special edition, produced in partnership with the International Business Chamber of Cambodia (IBC), is the second instalment in the magazine's Top 30 Leaders series—following the 2024 finance-focused issue. The new release reflects the growing prominence of Cambodia's hospitality industry as it enters a more sophisticated and globally connected phase.

"This edition turns its spotlight to the dynamic and rapidly evolving F&B and hospitality sectors—two pillars of Cambodia's post-pandemic recovery and international appeal," said Harrison White, Editor of Cambodia Leadership Review. "From luxury heritage hotels to purpose-driven distilleries, these leaders are redefining what hospitality means in Cambodia today."

Regional Growth and Sector Transformation

Cambodia's hospitality and tourism sectors have long straddled dual identities—welcoming both global luxury travelers and budget-conscious backpackers. However, with increased international investment, rising service standards, and a new wave of culinary creativity, the Kingdom is quickly catching up to regional peers such as Thailand and Vietnam.

"International hotel brands, award-winning distilleries, and upscale culinary concepts are reshaping the landscape—positioning Cambodia alongside its neighbours in terms of sophistication and innovation," Harrison added.

The featured leaders span a broad mix of roles—from general managers of five-star hotels to distillers, restaurateurs, and industry advocates—each contributing to the sector's growing maturity, sustainability, and global relevance.

Transparent Selection Process

The Top 30 list was curated by a panel of three independent judges from both CIR Media and IBC. Candidates were evaluated across four main criteria: impact, uniqueness, reach, and connection with the ecosystem. Judges considered how each individual contributed to Cambodia's F&B and hospitality industries through leadership, creativity, and engagement with local and international networks.

Full List of Top 30 F&B & Hospitality Leaders 2025:

Elevating the Industry

As Cambodia strives toward becoming an upper middle-income country by 2030, the role of experienced and visionary leaders becomes ever more important. The Top 30 F&B & Hospitality 2025 edition reflects a mix of global experience and local commitment—spotlighting those who are not only succeeding in business but also shaping the future of Cambodia's service economy.

"These leaders are helping Cambodia compete not just as a destination, but as a place to build, invest, and create," said Harrison.

The magazine is now available in both digital and print formats and will be distributed to stakeholders across Cambodia's business community, hospitality schools, and regional partners.

Download your free copy of the Cambodia Leadership Review Top 30 F&B and Hospitality 2025 here.