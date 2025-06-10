OSAKA, Japan, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linical, a leader in clinical research services, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary — a milestone that reflects two decades of dedication to improving health outcomes through high-quality, patient-centered research. Since its founding in 2005 in Japan, the company has grown from a small team with a bold vision into a global organization supporting clinical trials in more than 30 countries.

From the beginning, Linical set out to do more than manage clinical studies — the company set out to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives. Over the years, Linical's services have expanded to include full-service clinical trial management, site selection and feasibility, regulatory support, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, and drug development strategies. Throughout this growth, Linical's core mission has remained the same: to advance science while prioritizing patient safety and wellbeing.

"What began as a small startup with a few dedicated professionals from the pharmaceutical industry has grown into a global force in clinical research," said Kazuhiro Hatano, President and CEO of Linical. "We've never lost sight of the fact that at the heart of every clinical trial is a patient who is hoping for a better future. That's what continues to drive us."

Over the past two decades, Linical has supported hundreds of clinical studies across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, neurology, immunology, and rare diseases. By leveraging technology and data-driven processes, the company has delivered faster study start-up times, improved site performance, and enhanced trial quality. Its investments in decentralized trial capabilities and digital tools have positioned the company at the forefront of innovation, especially in an era where flexibility and accessibility in research are more critical than ever.

The company attributes its success to a collaborative culture, strong partnerships with sponsors and sites, and an unwavering focus on patients. "Clinical research is ultimately about people," added Mr. Hatano. "It's about the people participating in trials, the investigators treating them, and the sponsors developing new therapies. We're proud to be part of that ecosystem, helping turn scientific discovery into real-world impact."

As it marks its 20th year, Linical is also looking ahead. The arrival of artificial intelligence is transforming the clinical research industry. With continued investment in global operations, advanced analytics, and patient-focused technologies, the company plans to further strengthen its ability to deliver efficient, high-quality clinical trials that bring new treatments to market faster.

"We're proud of what we've achieved, but we're even more excited about the future," said Mr. Hatano. "Our work is far from done, and we remain committed to our purpose: improving lives through research."

About Linical:

Linical is a global provider of clinical research services, supporting biopharmaceutical companies in bringing innovative therapies to patients across APAC, Europe, and North America. With a focus on quality, technology, and patient wellbeing, Linical delivers tailored solutions for clinical trials across all phases and numerous therapeutic areas.