RM and V, members of K-pop megagroup BTS, were discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service Tuesday, becoming the third and fourth of the septet to complete their duty.

The two artists greeted fans and journalists during a brief ceremony at a football field near V's military unit in Chuncheon, about 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul.

Hundreds of fans had gathered there from early in the morning, holding signs and cheering wands to welcome their favorite stars.

Cheers erupted as RM and V stepped out of separate vehicles and exchanged a light hug. Wearing sunglasses, RM marked the moment with a celebratory saxophone performance of a soundtrack from a Japanese animated film. V stood beside him, smiling brightly and holding two flower bouquets.

None of their BTS bandmates appeared at the site, in line with guidance from their agency, BigHit Music, which had asked fans not to visit in order to prevent safety issues and overcrowding.

"We had the shortest military service in history, and the conditions have also improved a lot. There were many difficult and tough times, but through military life, I realized that we were able to actively pursue our careers because people were protecting and fighting for our country on the front and rear lines," he said, adding, "I want to tell our fans that I'm grateful they waited for us."

The rapper said he is eager to return to the stage and hopes to perform again soon.

V also shared his thoughts, saying, "The military was a time for me to rethink and compose my mind and body."

"I want to run to ARMY as soon as possible. If you wait just a little longer, we will return with truly amazing performances," he added, using the name of the BTS fandom.

"I hope the remaining soldiers don't get hurt and train safely so they can be discharged without incident."

The pair departed separately in two black minivans after offering one final salute.

RM and V enlisted in December 2023, with RM serving in the Army's military band and V in a special mission unit under the military police. Their discharge follows that of Jin and J-Hope, who completed their service in June and October last year, respectively.

Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to be discharged Wednesday, while Suga, who served as a social service agent due to health issues, is expected to complete his duty on June 21.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

The discharge of the remaining five members marks a significant step toward BTS' full-group return to the music scene.

To celebrate the occasion, Hybe, the parent company of BigHit Music, wrapped its headquarters in Seoul with BTS and ARMY logos and the phrase "We Are Back," a message that will remain in place through June 29, coinciding with the group's debut anniversary on June 13.

"This phrase feels even more special as all the members have completed their military service and are returning to their fans," Hybe said in a release.

"With Jin and J-Hope, who returned earlier, actively pursuing their solo activities, expectations for BTS' group projects are also growing." (Yonhap)