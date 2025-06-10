New Training Environment Delivers Scalable Automation and Solves Key Barriers to Industrial AI Adoption

NATICK, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the upcoming full launch of OneVision™, a cloud-based platform that will transform how manufacturers build, train, and scale AI-powered vision applications.

"OneVision is the result of nearly a decade of industrial AI innovation at Cognex. By combining our advanced AI technology with excellent customer experience, we continue to unlock new possibilities for our customers," said Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Vision and ID Products at Cognex. "We're simplifying the entire application development process; helping our customers move faster, scale more efficiently, and maximize the value of their automation investments."

Designed for the demands of global manufacturing, OneVision tackles the most common barriers to wide-scale deployment of AI-powered machine vision:

With the OneVision software platform, Cognex expands its industry-leading portfolio of machine vision products, unlocking new applications, accelerating AI adoption, and allowing users to solve complex vision tasks faster, more reliably, and at scale.

OneVision is currently available to select customers on the In-Sight® 3800 and 8900 vision systems and will be released on additional Cognex products in early 2026.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to get faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation.

Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise.

We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

