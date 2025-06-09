Set against the backdrop of the Philippines, Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence offers an unfiltered, character-driven look at power, justice, politics, and the people caught in between.

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Global Media Co-founders, Andy Kaplan (Chairman) and George Chien (President and CEO), have officially joined Rein Entertainment's Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence as Executive Producers. KC Global Media will also oversee worldwide sales and promotional efforts for this highly anticipated project emerging from the Philippines.

Set during the Duterte administration, the six-part, 40-45 minute series delivers a poignant and compelling portrayal of everyday life in the Philippines during a significant chapter in the nation's recent history. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shugo Praico, known for his work on Bagman (2019), the series features an impressive cast, including Ian Veneracion who won the Best Actor award at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival for his performance in Rein Entertainment's A Silent Night (Nanahimik Ang Gabi). Joining him are Harvey Bautista known for his role in Pushcart Tales (2024), Jane Oineza known for her role in Amazon Prime's Cattleya Killer, and the internationally acclaimed actor John Arcilla, the first Filipino to win the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival for his role in On the Job (2021).

"At KC Global Media, we're committed to elevating authentic Asian stories to the global stage," said Bonnie Wiryani, Vice President, Revenue & Head of Content Sales, KC Global Media Distribution. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in how narratives from Asia are presented to the world. The Duterte presidency marked a notable period of change and development in the Philippines, and this series provides a unique lens through which we can explore the everyday experiences of those who lived through it. We're excited to be working with Rein Entertainment to bring this important story to global audiences. It's going to be a landmark showcase from the Philippines, which promises to be as relatable as it is gripping."

"Rein Entertainment is thrilled to collaborate with KC Global Media Distribution on this ground breaking project," said Lino S. Cayetano, President and CEO of Rein Entertainment. "This series offers a powerful and nuanced narrative of a defining moment in our history—one that gives audiences a glimpse into the realities behind it, exploring the complex and polarizing issues surrounding the drug war. With KC Global Media's expertise in content sales, we are confident that it will bring our content to a global stage and resonate with wider audiences around the world. We are also excited about the possibility of future collaborations on other exciting projects."

This partnership with Rein Entertainment underscores KC Global Media's commitment to bringing authentic and thought-provoking Asian content to a global audience, further strengthening its position in the international media landscape.

Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence is a gripping crime drama that follows Fr. Tom Carillo, a once-privileged priest who's lost everything, as he teams up with a guilt-ridden cop, Yana Macabeo. Together, they fight to expose a deadly conspiracy shrouding the truth behind the mysterious death of Kiko Agustin, a former protege of Tom's. As they uncover dark secrets from the drug war in the Philippines, Tom must confront his own past apathy to seek redemption and bring justice for a life lost too soon. The series explores the real-life struggles, hopes, and challenges faced by everyday Filipinos amid the drug war, providing an in-depth and honest look at the complexities of governance, justice, and human rights. It offers a multifaceted portrayal of a nation in the midst of profound change. Currently in its final post-production phase, Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence is ready for global distribution. For more information and to view the trailer, interested buyers and partners may visit https://kcglobalmedia.com/kcgm-distribution.

In addition to this series, both companies are in discussions about other upcoming projects, further solidifying their expanding partnership. With a shared vision of showcasing diverse stories from Asia, KC Global Media and Rein Entertainment are poised to bring more impactful content to international screens in the coming months.

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a global multi-media company based in the United States. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia's leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Backed by more than two decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium pay-TV channels in Asia, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime content channel Animax, South Korea's ONE, Japanese entertainment channel, GEM, our first English language general entertainment FAST (Fast Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel, KCM, and AXN Sports block which features LIVE broadcast of LIV Golf and TPBL. By combining award-winning and well-loved entertainment formats with extensive knowledge and insight of the Asia Pacific market, KCGM Asia is paving the way for a new standard of entertainment in Asia and beyond.

Website: www.KCGlobalMedia.com | Facebook: @KCGlobalMedia | Instagram: @KCGlobalMediaAsia | LinkedIn: @KCGlobalMediaAsia

About Rein Entertainment

Rein Entertainment, founded in 2017, is a boutique creative house and production company that aims to create and produce stories that resonate with both the Filipino and global audiences. As champions of original content, the company employs an innovative business model that fosters creativity among creators and writers, and produces meaningful concepts brought to life with intention and excellence. Rein also maintains a presence in Singapore through an affiliate focused on international co- productions and strategic investments, furthering its reach across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Since its inception, Rein Entertainment has garnered acclaim for producing narrative series and films that have made significant impacts on global platforms like Netflix, Tencent TV, and Prime Video. Notable works include the socio-political thriller "Bagman" (2019), the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy "Betcin" (2021), and the suspense thriller "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" (A Silent Night, 2022), all of which earned citations and awards at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards. Their commitment to authentic Filipino storytelling is further evidenced by the success of "Elevator," (2024) which soared to the top 1 spot on Netflix upon its release. Their latest film is "The Caretakers" (2025), an eco-horror film to be distributed internationally in 2025.

Rein Entertainment is headed by founders Lino Cayetano and Shugo Praico, together with Charm Guzman, managing producer and Arleen Cuevas, producer for international productions.

Website: https://reinentertainment.com/ | Facebook: @ReinEntertainment | Instagram: @reinentertainment | Email: info@rein.ph