Chula–Harvard Collaboration Marks a Milestone in Globalizing Thai Intellectual Heritage

BANGKOK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, 2025, a delegation from Chulalongkorn University, led by Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, along with vice presidents, assistant presidents, deans, and institute directors, visited Harvard University in the United States. The purpose of the visit was to build an academic network and foster international collaboration in education, research, and innovation with one of the world's leading universities.

The Chulalongkorn University delegation received a warm welcome from Katherine G. O'Dair, University Marshal, and Professor Mark C. Elliott, Vice Provost for International Affairs. The meeting focused on exploring potential areas of cooperation between the two institutions. On this occasion, Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat signed Harvard University's Guest of Honor Book.

Following the meeting with Harvard administrators, the delegation visited the Harvard Extension School, where they were welcomed by Dr. Nancy Coleman, Dean of the Division of Continuing Education (DCE), and Mr. Tom Garriepy, Executive Director of DCE's International Programs. They provided an overview of the Harvard Extension School's operations. Mr. Eric Patnode, Program Manager, then led the Chulalongkorn delegation on a tour of the school's advanced technology studios and various classrooms.

In the afternoon, Chulalongkorn University executives held a meeting with representatives from the Harvard University Asia Center. The delegation was welcomed by Professor Michael Puett, Director of the Asia Center, along with Professor Dr. James Robson, Faculty Director of the Harvard-Yenching Institute, and Professor Jay Rosengard, Director of the Thai Studies Program. The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to exchange ideas and discuss potential future collaborative projects.

View the photo album of this article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/241653/

About Chulalongkorn University

"Chulalongkorn University proudly retains its No. 1 position among Thai universities and ranks 132nd in Asia out of more than 2,000 institutions in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025—a testament to the excellence of Thai higher education on the regional stage."

