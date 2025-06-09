MACAO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th BEYOND Expo concluded at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai with unprecedented momentum, cementing its role as a cornerstone for Asian tech innovation under the theme "Empowering Asia, Bridging the World." From inspiration by startups to wisdom shared by Alibaba Group's Chairman Joe Tsai, tech leaders and visionaries illustrated BEYOND Expo's commitment to supporting tech innovation in Asia. This year's BEYOND Expo attracted a record-breaking 25,000+ visitors, 800+ exhibitors, 300 media representatives, and over 800 investors, including more than 300 family offices and LPs, from over 120 countries — the highest numbers to date.

Covering sectors from AI, Healthcare, Mobility, Property Tech, Clean Energy, Robotics, Fashion Tech, Sports Tech, to Web3, this year marked the largest and most content-rich BEYOND Expo to date. Beyond the breadth of industry focus, BEYOND Expo also deepened its commitment to regional collaboration through a series of forums spotlighting strategic markets such as Southeast Asia, Japan, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. This dual emphasis on sector innovation and regional opportunity positioned BEYOND Expo as one of the most prominent and impactful pan-Asian tech gatherings ever held.

BEYOND Expo Co-Founder Dr. LU Gang said, "This year there has been a tremendous energy around BEYOND Expo, fueled by Asia's rapid rise in frontier technologies and a greater desire for inter-Asian collaboration and cooperation. The products and solutions on display demonstrate just how much AI is transforming so many aspects of our lives, from the food we eat and the clothes we wear to how we interact with each other. Our ecosystem partners, including media, investors, incubators, and suppliers, are driving this momentum and nurturing next-generation technologies."

BEYOND Expo recognized some of these innovators by presenting 25 Innovation Awards and hosting competitions such as Fund at First Pitch (FAFP), which attracted 150 competitors. JumpStart Media Executive Chairman James Kwan chaired the 2025 FAFP finale, which featured three high profile investors as judges: Artest Management Group (AMG) Chairman, Metta World Peace; Gobi Partners Co-founder and Chairperson, Thomas Tsao, and Lingotto Innovation Managing Partner & Co-Head, Morgan Samet.

BEYOND Expo Co-Founder Jason Ho added, "The impact of BEYOND Expo 2025 extends beyond the event itself. It has matured into a year-round ecosystem with the BEYOND Global Network and BEYOND Founders Club, initiatives that support the global expansion of Asian tech companies and foster knowledge and resource sharing among entrepreneurs, driving technological advancements to address global challenges."

Most International Speaker Lineup and Dynamic Stage Experience in BEYOND's History



During the three-day exhibition, BEYOND Expo delivered its most internationally diverse and intellectually stimulating content lineup ever. More than 300 speakers from across the globe, including Greater China, the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, and beyond, took the stage to share bold ideas and transformative insights.

Seven thematic stages were strategically placed across the expo floor, offering an immersive and accessible experience for all attendees. From visionary keynotes to dynamic roundtables, these sessions spanned global trends and regional collaboration, across topics such as:

This comprehensive summit program reinforced BEYOND Expo's status as a leading platform for driving innovation, collaboration, and growth in Asia's technology ecosystem.

A Special Focus on Asia's Unicorn Founders

The Opening Ceremony on May 21 convened some of the most influential minds in Asian tech to explore the theme "What's Next?". Among the featured speakers were Dr. Jian Wang, President of Zhejiang Lab and Founder of Alibaba Cloud; Carl Pei, Co-founder and CEO of Nothing; Dr. Burt Guo, CEO and Chief Scientist of Sichuan Aerofugia; Yuekai Zhao, Co-founder of Agile Robots SE; and Jingkang Liu, Founder of Insta360. A standout moment was the roundtable with unicorn founders, where these leaders exchanged bold ideas on scaling globally from Asia, a region rapidly emerging as the heartbeat of next-gen innovation.

Building on that momentum, the two-day Founder Talk featured over 30 trailblazing founders driving breakthroughs in AI, robotics, consumer tech, and sustainability. The stage also welcomed over 25 rising stars at the Gen Z Founder Forum and Gen Z Awards Ceremony, where young innovators showcased tech-driven solutions to global challenges. From unicorn visionaries to next-generation disruptors, BEYOND Expo celebrated the full spectrum of entrepreneurial ambition shaping the future of Asia and beyond.

Media Day Previewed BEYOND Expo 2025's Innovation



Held ahead of the main exhibition, the Media Day welcomed Beyond Expo product showcases, Media Day facilitated meaningful exchanges between innovators and the global press, setting the stage for a high-impact expo with worldwide reach.

A showcase for the tech-inspired products of the future

BEYOND Expo showcased over 1,000 high-tech products, targeting daily lifestyle and sustainability solutions. These included biodegradable materials, enhanced earphones and speakers, smart eyewear, healthy food, humanoids, medical devices, robotic pets, sleeping aids, and future mobility solutions. B2B applications included AI-reality-inspired software, medical devices, energy-saving and industrial robots.

Unmatched B2B Engagement and Industry Matchmaking



For the first time, BEYOND Expo hosted multiple on-site business matchmaking sessions over three days, connecting key industry players. Major corporations such as China State Construction International, China Taiping, Sands China, CATL, Tokyu Land Corporation, BMW Group, Sony, Makuake, Mitsubishi Estate, and Panasonic participated, signaling strong demand for real-time, high-value engagement between corporates and innovators. These sessions provided both sides with an efficient platform to identify strategic partners and explore collaborative opportunities.

International Delegations and Buyer Groups Expand Global Reach

This year also saw the participation of numerous international delegations and "buyer groups," further amplifying BEYOND Expo's reach. Representatives from Deloitte China, BMW Group, Japanese buyer groups, Western crowdfunding platform executives, and prominent overseas influencers all engaged with exhibitors, many of whom reported valuable feedback and new partnership leads. BEYOND Expo was positioned as a global gateway for companies aiming to scale across Asia and beyond, while spotlighting the region's confidence and capacity in innovation.

Backing the Region's Boldest Innovators

BEYOND Expo further strengthened its commitment to supporting emerging companies with expanded programming tailored for startups. At the heart of Growth Park, a newly launched multi-purpose stage served as a high-impact arena for product unveilings, startup-focused events, and strategic partnership announcements. The Demo Stage, a headline feature of this space, gave rising tech companies the chance to debut their latest innovations in front of a global audience, including investors, media, and industry leaders.

After Hours: Where Innovation Met Entertainment

As day turned to night, BEYOND Expo 2025 transformed into a vibrant celebration where technology and culture seamlessly converged. Each evening featured exclusive events that blended immersive entertainment with meaningful networking opportunities. From Welcome Night and Gala Dinner to dynamic pool parties energized by live DJs, an electrifying performance by Jax Jones, and the breathtaking Cirque Le Soir circus spectacle, BEYOND Expo offered unforgettable experiences that extended the spirit of innovation well beyond the conference halls.

BEYOND Expo 2025 Partners

BEYOND Expo 2025 was made possible with the generous support of Strategic Partners China State Construction International Holdings Limited and China Taiping; Platinum Partners Taobao 88VIP and Macau Pass | MPay; Gold Partner Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited; Sustainability Partner the Zayed Sustainability Prize; and Venue Partner Sands China Ltd. Additional partners included Asian Family Legacy Foundation, ChainNeXT, Design School of Hunan University, Founders Breakfast, Greenwich Economic Forum, GWA, MAP, INNOBAKER, IESt, Lushan Laboratory, ReGACY Innovation Group, RMI, Sherewires, SIEF, TNGlobal, wteam, and yehyehyeh.

