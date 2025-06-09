Nearly 6 out of 10 South Koreans expected President Lee Jae-myung to do well on state affairs, a survey showed Monday.

In a Realmeter survey conducted on 1,012 adults last Wednesday and Thursday, 58.2 percent of respondents said they expected Lee to perform well on state affairs.

In contrast, 35.5 percent said he would not perform well, the survey showed. The remaining 6.3 percent said they were unsure.

Realmeter said the positive assessment of Lee, who took office last week, is relatively low compared with those of former presidents during their first week. The number, however, is still 5.5 percentage points higher than that of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to previous Realmeter polls conducted shortly after presidential elections in the past, former President Lee Myung-bak received the highest positive assessment at 79.3 percent, followed by former Presidents Moon Jae-in at 74.8 percent, Park Geun-hye at 64.4 percent and Yoon at 52.7 percent.

When asked about the most urgent task for the new administration, 41.5 percent of respondents said economic recovery and stabilization of people's livelihoods, followed by judicial reform at 20.4 percent.

"The result is a reflection of growing public concern over economic instability, the economic slowdown and rising prices, and its significant impact on people's lives as a whole," the pollster said.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 48 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous week.

The People Power Party saw its approval rating slip to 34.8 percent, down 0.3 percentage point, widening the gap with the DP to 13.2 percentage points.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

Lee took office on June 4 following a snap election triggered by the ouster of Yoon. (Yonhap)