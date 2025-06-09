The Korean original musical "Maybe Happy Ending" won Best Book of a Musical at the Tony Awards, a first for a Korean production in this category.

The musical brought home the honor from the 78th annual Tony Awards, celebrating excellence in live Broadway theater, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday.

Starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in its Broadway production, the musical follows Oliver and Claire, two obsolete helper-bots living in near-future Seoul, who develop an unlikely connection while exploring the possibilities of their existence.

Originally premiering in Seoul in 2016, this critically acclaimed show has been staged multiple times in Korea due to its popularity and made its Broadway debut last November, opening at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, New York. Its US run has been extended through Jan. 17, 2026. (Yonhap)