MELBOURNE, Australia, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading CFD broker KCM Trade announced an annual strategic partnership with Australian professional golfer Enshan Hooi, becoming an official sponsor for his 2025 golf tour. The signing ceremony was held at Enshan's training ground — the Medway Golf Club in Melbourne — where Enshan and Ryan, CEO of KCM Group officially signed the agreement in the presence of many golf enthusiasts.

This partnership continues KCM Trade's sports marketing strategy of "precisely targeting high-net-worth scenarios," marking a strategic upgrade from professional drifting events to the golf sector. With "professionalism, precision, and efficiency" at its core, the collaboration aims to build a value co-creation ecosystem between sport and finance.

Commitment to Professionalism: The Bond Between Enshan and KCM Trade

Building on his success as a multiple-time amateur tournament champion, he earned his place on the professional tour in 2024, marking his official entry into the professional golfing arena.

Enshan commented: "As a professional athlete, I choose to partner with professional companies. KCM Trade is a brand I have long been familiar with in Australia. Their foresight and strong commitment to supporting sporting events and nurturing young talent not only empower athletes to reach their potential but also make the journey towards their dreams full of confidence."

Strategy and Focus: A Two-Way Inspiration Between Golf and Finance

KCM Trade firmly believes that true brand influence stems from walking alongside those who share the same values. Jason Lau, Managing Director of KCM Trade Australia stated: "Golf and finance share common traits — strategy and focus. Golfers must control the power and angle of every shot through careful planning and a calm mindset, just as success in financial markets requires professional knowledge, meticulous planning, and adaptability."

"This partnership is more than just a sponsorship — it reflects the Group's commitment to nurturing talent. As KCM Trade's Chief Market Analyst, I often visit universities with my team to share knowledge and help develop the next generation's skills. We deeply understand the importance of cultivating new talent — every one of them, like Enshan, deserves their own stage," added Tim Waterer, KCM Trade's Chief Market Analyst and Forbes Advisor Australia Advisory Board Member.

Whether it's about mastering each stroke on the golf course or analysing every fluctuation in the financial markets, success is built on a keen eye for detail and relentless pursuit of improvement. KCM Trade believes it is precisely this focus on precision, control, and small adjustments that makes every breakthrough possible.

