GoTo's On-Demand Services systems located fully in Indonesia, ensuring optimal app performance, while supporting Indonesia's data sovereignty

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology leader Tencent, and GoTo Group, Indonesia's largest digital ecosystem, today announced the successful migration of GoTo's On-Demand Services systems to Tencent Cloud's local data center in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is a significant part of GoTo's broader data migration initiative - one of the largest and most complex cloud relocations ever undertaken in Southeast Asia.

Executed under cross-border, and multi-cloud conditions, the migration involved more than 1,000 microservices. Despite its complexity, the migration was completed in just 4 hours and 54 minutes, over an hour ahead of schedule.

Over an eight-month preparation period, engineering teams from GoTo and Tencent Cloud engaged in intensive research, rigorous testing, and close collaboration. Leveraging more than 50 Tencent Cloud products—including Cloud Virtual Machine, Cloud Block Storage, Web Application Firewall, Tencent Kubernetes Engine, and Elasticsearch Service—the teams carried out detailed rehearsals and optimizations to ensure a smooth and secure transition.

The migration utilized cutting edge migration technology, enabling the seamless transfer of live systems between Tencent Cloud's Data Centers and servers. It also included robust database tooling capabilities, supporting more than 10 types of database with features such as efficient data replication, disaster recovery, and rollback, ensuring resilience and continuity at scale.

Tencent Cloud expanded its infrastructure in Indonesia to support the migration, increasing its Jakarta region from two to three availability zones. The third data center is now fully operational, further strengthening the nation's cloud capabilities. GoTo also took the opportunity to re-architect parts of its foundation platform, laying a stronger foundation for future growth.

Patrick Walujo, CEO of GoTo Group, said: "By working closely with Tencent Cloud to strengthen our local infrastructure, we are able to deliver a reliable experience for our users and build a more scalable platform, while supporting Indonesia's data sovereignty commitments. We are grateful to Tencent Cloud for their strong support and partnership throughout this complex process."

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said: "We are honoured to have completed this landmark project with GoTo. By expanding our infrastructure in Indonesia and supporting GoTo's engineering teams with advanced cloud technologies, we enabled a secure transition. We're proud to support GoTo as they scale their services and reinforce data sovereignty through local cloud solutions."

In recent years, the global wave of digital development has driven rapid growth in demand for overseas cloud services. Tencent Cloud's international business has achieved sustained double-digit growth over the past three years, serving more than 10,000 enterprises across 30 industries. Today, Tencent Cloud operates in over 80 countries and regions, and is increasingly the cloud partner of choice for enterprises around the world.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About GoTo Group

GoTo is the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. GoTo's mission is to 'empower progress' by oﬀering technology infrastructure and solutions that help everyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. The GoTo ecosystem provides a wide range of services, including mobility, delivery, payments, financial services, and technology solutions for merchants. The ecosystem also provides e-commerce services through Tokopedia and banking services through its partnership with Bank Jago.