South Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) will first establish an on-site construction office in the Czech Republic to swiftly commence the nuclear reactor construction project for the European nation, company officials said Thursday, a day after the two sides finalized the deal.

KHNP will soon hold a kick-off meeting with Czech state-controlled power company Elektrarna Dukovany II (EDU II) for the project and open an on-site construction office at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, located about 170 kilometers southeast of Prague, according to the officials.

A South Korean consortium led by KHNP was named the successful bidder for the estimated US$19.1 billion project last month, but the signing of the deal had been delayed due to an injunction issued by a Czech court following a legal complaint from France's EDF, a losing bidder in the tender.

KHNP electronically signed the final agreement with EDU II to build two new nuclear power units at the Dukovany plant late Wednesday, shortly after the Czech Supreme Administrative Court overturned the injunction.

The Dukovany deal marks South Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant contract since 2009, when the country secured a deal to build the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

"This contract is a remarkable achievement that once again proves the technological excellence and reliability of South Korea's nuclear power industry on the global stage," KHNP President Whang Joo-ho said in a press release.

"KHNP will do its utmost to enhance the global competitiveness of the domestic nuclear ecosystem, fulfill our responsibility to future generations through safe and sustainable energy, and ensure the successful implementation of the project in close cooperation with the Czech Republic," he added.

To speed up the process, KHNP plans to soon sign subcontracts with other members of the consortium. They are KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co., KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Doosan Enerbility Co. and Doosan Engineering & Construction Co, according to KHNP.

KEPCO E&C, KEPCO NF and KEPCO KPS, all subsidiaries of South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., will be in charge of design, nuclear fuel supply and maintenance in the project, respectively.

Doosan Enerbility and Doosan E&C will lead the construction of the nuclear reactors.

South Korea plans to deliver two APR-1000 models, which are based on the advanced APR-1400 design employed by the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, but modified to meet local demand, including a reduced capacity, for the Dukovany plant.

The two new reactors will be built adjacent to the four existing 510-megawatt units at Dukovany, which have been in operation since the 1980s. The first new unit is expected to begin trial operations in 2036, with the second following approximately two years later.

With the project, Seoul is expected to enjoy the upper hand in possible competition for another nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic.

The European nation is reportedly considering building two additional reactors at another power station in Temelin, about 100 km south of Prague, for which KHNP holds exclusive negotiating rights for the next five years. (Yonhap)