SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Dmall (02586.HK), a leading Chinese retail digitalization solution provider, has released a new white paper in partnership with global consultancy Frost & Sullivan at NRF 2025. The report, titled White Paper on Current Status and Trends of Overseas Expansion for China's Retail Digitalization Enterprises, marks its global premiere.

The white paper provides a detailed look into the evolving needs of global retailers and the growing role of Chinese tech providers in driving digital transformation. It highlights how Chinese companies like DMALL are offering cost-effective, scalable solutions built for high-volume, fast-moving markets — and now taking those solutions global.

"Retail digital transformation is an inevitable trend," said Gabriel Lu, Partner and Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan Greater China. "Chinese enterprises are helping shape the next phase of global retail innovation — especially with the rise of AI."

Dmall has spent the last decade building smart retail infrastructure in China, helping retailers digitize their supply chains and physical stores. Today, the company is applying its experience globally, integrating AI, cloud, and big data to support international retail clients.

According to the report, Asia's retail digitalization market is projected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2024 to 2029 — signaling major growth opportunities.

"We're committed to accelerating retail innovation worldwide," said Zhang Feng, Co-founder and President of DMALL. "With our technology and experience, we're ready to support retailers in achieving sustainable growth in the AI era."

About DMALL

Dmall (02586.HK), founded in 2015, is committed to driving retail innovation through technology, providing digital and intelligent solutions for the global retail industry. As a leading retail digitalization solution provider in Asia, Dmall covers a wide range of business scenarios, serving diverse customer segments and addressing all critical operational needs of retailers. As of December 31, 2024, Dmall provided technical services to 591 clients, such as DFI Retail Group, SM Group and Metro Group, demonstrating the widespread validation of its business model.