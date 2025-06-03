SHANGHAI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ITB China, Asia Pacific's most influential travel industry trade show, officially kicked off on May 27 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. YeePay, a leading enterprise payment service provider in China, made a strong appearance at this year's show with its "One-Stop Global Travel Payment Network." Leveraging cutting-edge financial technology, YeePay aims to power growth across the global travel market.

YeePay showcased its full suite of global travel payment solutions through an immersive, tech-driven booth experience. At the heart of the booth, a dynamic LED display supported by on-site demonstrations highlighted YeePay's ability to solve key pain points for international travel partners entering the Chinese market—such as complex multi-currency settlements and high account management costs. The experience reflected YeePay's core brand values in being a Professional, Innovative, and Trusted company.

Tang Bin, Founder and CEO of YeePay, shared his insights on the evolving relationship between payments and travel: "I believe payments—enhanced by AI—will make travel transactions more convenient, personalized, and intelligent. Payments also connect the foundational layers of commerce, helping people unlock greater spending power abroad. With data accumulation, we can deliver more personalized services through smart data mining. "

Bin added: "At its core, travel is about connecting people with the world, and payments serve as the bridge that connects people with commerce. As global travel becomes more accessible through better transportation and digital infrastructure, we must address new transactional challenges—like the security of payments, local currency processing. There's a huge opportunity to innovate and improve the overall travel experience through payment solutions."

YeePay's One-Stop Global Travel Payment Network helps travel companies achieve cost-effective, fast, and optimized international payments. With an end-to-end transaction network and full-spectrum capabilities in global collections, payouts, and FX services, YeePay provides a single-account solution for managing complex global financial flows within the travel industry.

About YeePay

Founded in 2003, YeePay is a leading enterprise payment service provider in China, offering secure, innovative, and intelligent transaction solutions across industries such as airlines & travel, retail, fintech, and cross-border commerce. As a key player in global B2B payments, YeePay operates an extensive financial network covering 130+ countries and regions and supporting 60+ currencies. YeePay holds full payment licenses in China and is approved by multiple international regulatory bodies.

For more information, please visit global.yeepay.com