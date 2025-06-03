HONG KONG, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia-Pacific, owned by Haymarket Media Limited, proudly concluded its flagship event, Campaign360, held on 27-28 May 2025 at the iconic Marina Bay Sands. The two-day conference brought together over 500 brand marketers from leading companies, including 3M, Adidas, Amazon, Chanel, Diageo, Fairprice, H&M, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Marriott, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, Shein, Singtel, The Coca-Cola Company, Trip.com, Unilever, and Volkswagen Group Singapore, to the Main Stage and Theatres.

The two-day conference showcased the latest innovations in marketing communications, supported by 52 industry partners and featuring 30 exhibition booths.

The event provided a platform for cutting-edge marcom technologies and solutions. Attendees enjoyed unlimited networking sessions, fostering collaboration and connection among industry leaders. Many reported forming valuable partnerships and exchanging innovative ideas that are set to shape the industry's future.

One of the main highlights was the Focus Group sessions, which sparked great anticipation prior to the event. Participants selected from 20 engaging topics related to innovation & engagement, data & analytics, brand protection & reputation, market trends & collaboration, and talent & strategy. The two rounds of rotations allowed attendees to engage in one-on-one conversations, enhancing collaboration and idea exchange.

Over 100 top marketing speakers from around the globe graced the stage. Keynote speakers included Maren Costa, a Netflix star and climate advocate, who challenged attendees to rethink marketing amidst the climate crisis. She emphasised that brands often perpetuate overconsumption, urging the industry to focus on "leading better, not just selling more."

Eric Sim, with 2.8 million followers on LinkedIn, shared insights on transcending industries and career stages, highlighting how a strong professional identity can unlock new opportunities.

Atifa Silk, Managing Director of Campaign Asia-Pacific, remarked, "Campaign360 has once again proven to be an invaluable platform for brand marketers. The overwhelming response and engagement reflect the industry's commitment to innovation and collaboration. We extend our gratitude to our 52 partners for their support in making this event a success. We are excited to see how these discussions will shape the future of marketing."

Campaign360 will return on 20-21May 2026, and our next Campaign Asia-Pacific event, Campaign Game Changers, will take place in October2025 in Singapore, covering the game-changing topics in the brand marketing industry. Stay tuned for more information!

