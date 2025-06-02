HANOI, Vietnam, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of the Solomon Islands to serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor in the development and international promotion of the country's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This MOU establishes the foundation for collaboration, with a more detailed investment agreement to be finalized and presented to the Government Caucus for formal approval.

Solomon Islands – A Strategic Gateway in the Pacific

Situated at the crossroads of Southeast Asia, Australia, and the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands holds a unique position on major maritime trade routes. With ongoing economic reforms and a commitment to inclusive development, the country is positioning itself as a new frontier for global investment and sustainable growth.

The Honourable Jaimie Lency VOKIA, Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and Member of Parliament, stated:

"This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic public-private partnership. SI Group's global reach and sector expertise will help attract serious international investors to the SEZ, aligning with our national goals for economic diversification and regional integration."

A Government-Led SEZ for National Development

The Special Economic Zone, officially launched by the Government of the Solomon Islands, is a flagship initiative aimed at stimulating broad-based economic transformation. Its goals include:

A Cohesive Structure for Sustainable Growth

The SEZ will comprise a series of interconnected sub-zones, each with distinct strategic functions:

3. Infrastructure – Finance – Logistics

All sub-zones will be developed in accordance with a national master plan to ensure operational coherence and long-term sustainability.

Implementation Roadmap: From Vision to Execution

SI Group and the Solomon Islands Government have agreed on a structured implementation roadmap to realize the SEZ through phased development:

SI Group – Strategic Adviser and Priority Investor

Under the terms of the MOU, SI Group will serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor on major investment opportunities within the zone. SI Group's role includes:

About SI Group

Established in 2001 as ESPECO (H.K) Limited and now headquartered in Vietnam, SI Group is a global advisory and investment firm specializing in:

With active operations in over 20 countries and a proven track record of delivering high-impact projects, SI Group is committed to supporting the Solomon Islands in realizing its SEZ ambitions through sustainable and inclusive development.

