HANOI, Vietnam, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of the Solomon Islands to serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor in the development and international promotion of the country's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This MOU establishes the foundation for collaboration, with a more detailed investment agreement to be finalized and presented to the Government Caucus for formal approval.

Public–Private Partnership Cooperation Signing Ceremony Special Economic Zone (SEZ) between SI Group, Growmax, and The Government of the Solomon Islands.
Public–Private Partnership Cooperation Signing Ceremony Special Economic Zone (SEZ) between SI Group, Growmax, and The Government of the Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands – A Strategic Gateway in the Pacific

Situated at the crossroads of Southeast Asia, Australia, and the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands holds a unique position on major maritime trade routes. With ongoing economic reforms and a commitment to inclusive development, the country is positioning itself as a new frontier for global investment and sustainable growth.

The Honourable Jaimie Lency VOKIA, Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and Member of Parliament, stated:

"This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic public-private partnership. SI Group's global reach and sector expertise will help attract serious international investors to the SEZ, aligning with our national goals for economic diversification and regional integration."

A Government-Led SEZ for National Development

The Special Economic Zone, officially launched by the Government of the Solomon Islands, is a flagship initiative aimed at stimulating broad-based economic transformation. Its goals include:

A Cohesive Structure for Sustainable Growth

The SEZ will comprise a series of interconnected sub-zones, each with distinct strategic functions:

3. Infrastructure – Finance – Logistics

All sub-zones will be developed in accordance with a national master plan to ensure operational coherence and long-term sustainability.

Implementation Roadmap: From Vision to Execution

SI Group and the Solomon Islands Government have agreed on a structured implementation roadmap to realize the SEZ through phased development:

SI Group – Strategic Adviser and Priority Investor

Under the terms of the MOU, SI Group will serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor on major investment opportunities within the zone. SI Group's role includes:

About SI Group

Established in 2001 as ESPECO (H.K) Limited and now headquartered in Vietnam, SI Group is a global advisory and investment firm specializing in:

With active operations in over 20 countries and a proven track record of delivering high-impact projects, SI Group is committed to supporting the Solomon Islands in realizing its SEZ ambitions through sustainable and inclusive development.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nguyen Huu Tri (Kannie)

CMO & Director of Global Business Development – SI Group

Email: kannie.nguyen@si.im

Phone: +84 904 605 065

Website: www.sigroup.vn