SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda invites travelers to lace up their walking shoes and discover the charm of Asia's most stroll-worthy cities. From cobblestone streets to scenic riversides, Agoda's list of Asia's top cities to explore on foot celebrates destinations where pedestrian-friendly streets, compact layouts, and clusters of attractions make walking the ideal way to experience the local culture.

Walking through a city is more than just a way to get around. It's a journey of discovery that engages all five senses. Whether it's the aroma of street food wafting through the air, the chatter in bustling markets, or the intricate details of historic architecture, exploring on foot allows travelers to experience the rhythm of daily life, discover hidden corners, and fully engage with their surroundings.

Agoda has rounded up seven destinations across Asia where walking isn't just an option—it's the best way to experience the heart and soul of the city:

1. Hanoi, Vietnam: A Stroll Through Time in the Old Quarter

Hanoi's Old Quarter is a labyrinth of narrow streets brimming with history and culture. French colonial architecture, ancient temples, and vibrant street markets create a dynamic backdrop for exploration. The area's pedestrian-friendly layout makes it easy to wander and discover local delicacies like Pho and Bánh mì from street vendors. The Old Quarter's charm lies in its ability to surprise, with hidden cafés, serene pagodas, and bustling markets around every corner.

2. Kurashiki, Japan: Canal-Side Serenity in Okayama Prefecture

Kurashiki's Bikan Historical Quarter in Okayama Prefecture is a compact, flat area that is a dream come true for those who love leisurely strolls. The picturesque canals lined with weeping willows and traditional white-walled kura (storehouses) create a tranquil atmosphere. Art enthusiasts will appreciate the Ohara Museum of Art, while shoppers can browse handmade crafts. Walking through Kurashiki feels like stepping into a postcard, with every corner offering a picture-perfect view.

3. Chiang Khan, Thailand: Riverside Charm in Loei Province

Nestled along the Mekong River, Chiang Khan is a quaint town located in northeastern Thailand that's best explored on foot. Its famous pedestrian-friendly walking street, Chai Khong Road, is a car-free stretch lined with well-preserved wooden shophouses, cozy guesthouses, quirky cafés, and local boutiques. In the evenings, it transforms into a lively night market with street food, handicrafts, and live music. Visitors can also experience the serene Buddhist ritual of giving alms to monks at dawn, a photogenic and peaceful tradition. Don't forget to catch the sunrise over the Mekong for a truly magical experience.

4. Melaka, Malaysia: A Fusion of Cultures in a UNESCO-Listed Old Town

Melaka Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site that's compact, flat, and ideal for a walking tour. The city's rich history as a trading port is reflected in its diverse architecture, from Dutch colonial buildings to Chinese shophouses. Attractions, museums, cafés, and shops are clustered together, making it easy to wander on foot. Jonker Street and the surrounding heritage area are car-free on weekends, ensuring a safe and enjoyable walking experience. Shaded walkways, riverside promenades, and historical sites add to the charm of this culturally rich destination.

5. Pondicherry, India: A French Connection

Pondicherry's French Quarter is a walker's paradise, with its grid-like street layout, pastel-colored colonial buildings, and tree-lined avenues. The seaside promenade, Goubert Avenue, is closed to vehicles in the evenings and early mornings, offering a peaceful space for pedestrians to stroll or relax by the sea with views of the Bay of Bengal. The city's relaxed vibe, with less traffic and noise compared to many Indian cities, makes it an ideal destination for those who enjoy exploring on foot.

6. Gyeongju, South Korea: A Walk Through History

Known as "the museum without walls," Gyeongju's historic city center is a treasure trove of historical sites, making it perfect for walking. The main attractions, including Tumuli Park, Cheomseongdae Observatory, Gyeongju National Museum, and Woljeonggyo Bridge, are all within walking distance of each other. The city's well-maintained sidewalks, pedestrian zones, and scenic walking paths make it easy to explore on foot at a leisurely pace.

7. Taipei, Taiwan: The Emerging "15-Minute City"

Cited by The Economist as an emerging "15-minute city," Taipei offers wide sidewalks, clear signage, and shaded boulevards for the perfect city adventure, complete with an efficient MRT system that connects walkable hubs seamlessly. Highlights include Da'an Forest Park, Yongkang Street's food scene, the historic Dihua Street in Dadaocheng, and the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park loop. Scenic riverside bikeways and walkways add another layer of accessibility and beauty to the city.

