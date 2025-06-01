Police have launched an investigation into the death of a baby reportedly born aboard a flight from the Philippines that landed at Incheon International Airport on Sunday.

Authorities received a report at 6:44 a.m. saying an infant born during a Jeju Air flight from Clark, Philippines, was not breathing. The flight had arrived at Incheon at 6:21 a.m.

The baby was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the birth and death. The mother is said to be a Philippine national in her 30s. (Yonhap)