SINGAPORE, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 20 years of transformative medical education, Duke-NUS Medical School graduated its largest cohort yet today, the Class of 2025, in a vibrant ceremony at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium in Academia attended by guest-of-honour Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health.

Marking a strategic milestone for Duke-NUS, the graduating class included 72 Doctor of Medicine (MD) graduates—five of whom are also earning PhDs—and 27 PhD candidates from the Integrated Biology and Medicine, Quantitative Biology and Medicine and Clinical and Translational Sciences programmes.

Among the MD graduates was the first group of individuals emerging from the Duke-NUS conditional admissions pathways with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). These pathways are designed to attract talent from engineering, information technology and other undergraduate programmes.

Dean Professor Thomas Coffman said: "Collaborating with seven partner universities, including Duke University and NUS, these pathways are designed to allow students to earn a first degree in diverse academic majors while providing an opportunity to seamlessly transition into medicine. It's a powerful model for developing doctors who are outstanding clinicians but also bring valuable multi-disciplinary skills into our healthcare system."

This cohort also includes the inaugural batch of graduates of the Master's in Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality (MPSHQ) programme, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. The MPSHQ is focused on building highly reliable healthcare systems that are of consistent quality and safety.

The Class of 2025 represents Duke-NUS' commitment to broadening the skillset and experience of our students, with 41 per cent of MD and MD-PhD graduates having transitioned mid-career from professions that include law, public relations, accounting and mental health peer support. Additionally, 58 per cent of the Class of 2025's graduates are women, underscoring the School's dedication to fostering diversity in the learning environment.

Said Dr Faith Wong Pih Yng, previously a modelmaking student and senior peer support specialist at Singapore's Institute of Mental Health, now MD graduate, "Among the many hospital postings, what stood out most vividly was assisting in and witnessing childbirth—the intense anticipation and joy of welcoming a new life into the world was simply unmatched. Ultimately, however, the memories I cherish most are the countless hours spent with my classmates, supporting one another and peer-teaching."

Duke-NUS MD graduates received their degrees, awarded jointly by Duke University and the National University of Singapore, in front of friends and family, as well as notable guests, including Duke University School of Medicine Dean Professor Mary Klotman, SingHealth Group CEO Professor Ng Wai Hoe, and keynote speaker, Dr Amy Abernethy, member of Duke University's board of trustees and co-founder of Highlander Health.

Caring and compassion underlines the Class of 2025's accomplishments, especially beyond academia. Partaking in a wealth of community service projects, some of their cohort, such as Dr Dana Chow Wai Shin, MD, started the Healthy to Thrive initiative, the first Duke-NUS-led public health screening event dedicated to migrant workers.

The cohort was also recognised for their outstanding achievements, which were given out the night before. Awards such as the Singapore Medical Association-Lee Foundation Prizes and Teamsmanship Awards presented to graduates who demonstrated excellence in academics, community service, and leadership.

In the aspect of research and scholarship, the Class of 2025 did not flag, publishing an exceptional 253 papers and publications in their time at Duke-NUS, several as first authors in prominent journals such as Nature Medicine, Immunity and EMBO Molecular Medicine. MD-PhD graduate Dr Katherine Nay Yaung, first author on a paper published in Lancet Rheumatology, wrote about artificial intelligence and high-dimensional technologies to diagnose and treat autoimmune diseases, and PhD graduate Dr Aishwarya Prakash, named first author and published in American Heart AssociationJournal, who found a type of peptide to have protective qualities for the heart after sustaining damage.

"The conversations I've had with patients emphasise a shift towards continuity of care and empowering individuals to make their own health choices. In moments where I feel overwhelmed, I remind myself that being a small part of each patient's journey has been a privilege," said Dr Pang Wui Ming Jeremy, recipient of the SingHealth Prize in Family Medicine, Singapore Medical Association-Lee Foundation Teamsmanship Award for exemplary team values in medicine and Duke-NUS Achievement Prize.

As Duke-NUS enters its third decade, the School continues to redefine medical education and research, nurturing the next generation of healthcare leaders who are not just exceptional doctors but visionary innovators ready to make an impact in Singapore and beyond.

