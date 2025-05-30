JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with XLSMART, the newly established entity following the merger of PT XL Axiata Tbk and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk.

The agreement, aimed at bolstering Indonesia's digital infrastructure, was signed by Richard Liang, President Director of ZTE Indonesia and Shurish Subbramaniam, Director & Chief Technology Officer of XLSMART.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior executives from both companies, including Fang Rong, Chairman of ZTE; Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas; Mei Zhonghua, President of Asia-Pacific & CIS Region of ZTE; Bai Yang, CTO of Asia & CIS Region of ZTE; Musa Gan, Sales Director of PT ZTE Indonesia; and from XLSMART: Franky Oesman Widjaja, Chairman of Sinar Mas Telecommunications and Technology; I Gede Darmayusa, Chief Network Integration Officer; and Sanjay Sachdeva, Chief Procurement Officer.

Through this partnership, ZTE is committed to delivering advanced technology solutions, particularly focused on wireless and energy infrastructure, to support the accelerated integration of networks following the merger. This includes developing a reliable 5G network, implementing energy-efficient solutions using green technology, and strengthening the national digital ecosystem. This collaboration will not only enhance service quality and customer experience but also contribute to accelerating Indonesia's digital transformation, aligning with the government's vision to drive digital economic growth and ensure equitable connectivity across the country.

ZTE is committed to providing full support to XLSMART in the integration and transformation of the merged network, aiming to create an infrastructure that is future-ready with high efficiency and optimal performance. This support includes the provision of a reliable supply chain and rapid delivery of network equipment, the development of innovative product solutions tailored to the latest technological needs, as well as engineering and implementation that ensure a smooth and stable integration process with a consistent user experience. Additionally, ZTE will conduct comprehensive network planning and optimization to maximize performance and investment value at every site.

