GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, A-share tech-focused ETFs have continued to attract significant investor interests – the top five industry/thematic ETFs by net inflows, as of May 21, were all technology-related, collectively drawing in US$ 7.87 billion, including the E Fund CSI Artificial Intelligence ETF (159819), which saw a net inflow of US$ 1.17 billion. Meanwhile, leading asset managers in China are observed to actively positioning themselves in tech-focused ETFs, such as AI ETFs, robotics ETFs, and aviation ETFs. Notably, E Fund Management ("E Fund"), the largest mutual fund manager in China, has highlighted six cutting-edge sectors, spanning artificial intelligence, robotics & smart devices, computing technology, healthcare technology, energy technology and space technology and has established a complete range of ETF products to capture growth opportunities.

Among them, the E Fund CSI Artificial Intelligence ETF (159819), the E Fund CSI Cloud Computing & Big Data ETF (516510), the E Fund CSI Biotechnology ETF (159837), and the E Fund CSI New Energy ETF (516090) are included in ETF Connect, empowering global investors to capitalize on China's technology trends.

About E Fund

Established in 2001, E Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("E Fund") is a leading comprehensive mutual fund manager in China with over RMB 3.5 trillion (USD 497 billion) under management.* It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund's clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. Long-term oriented, it has been focusing on the investment management business since inception and believes in the power of in-depth research and time in investing. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

*Source: E Fund. AuM includes subsidiaries. Data as of March 31, 2025. FX rate is sourced from PBoC.