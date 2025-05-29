KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Industry Series - ASEAN (tHIS ASEAN 2025), a groundbreaking event aimed at integrating healthcare resources across Southeast Asia, is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur during June 9-11. Co-located with the APHM International Healthcare Conference & Exhibition 2025, hosted by the Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM), the events together will bring together over 5,000 professionals from the region's medical and healthcare sectors.

Spanning over 5,000 square meters, tHIS ASEAN 2025 will feature more than 200 Chinese enterprises showcasing their latest healthcare innovations, products, and technologies. The event is expected to attract government officials, hospital procurement leaders, distributors, and agents from across ASEAN.

Malaysia's Strategic Role in ASEAN Healthcare

As one of ASEAN's most dynamic economies, Malaysia is rapidly increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and services. The government's ongoing reforms and commitment to medical innovation have made it a strategic hub for global health collaboration. The launch of tHIS ASEAN reflects a deepening cooperation between China and ASEAN nations, fostering regional integration in healthcare technology, products, and services.

Diverse Exhibition Zones and Strategic Partnerships

Held in strategic partnership with APHM and its network of over 200 exhibitors, the event will benefit from shared audiences and enhanced industry reach. tHIS ASEAN will highlight five core sectors: medical devices, rehabilitation and elderly care, pharmaceuticals, hospital construction, and the medical component manufacturing and design. These zones will comprehensively showcase the depth and breadth of China's healthcare capabilities and their applications in Southeast Asian markets.

Thought-Leadership Forums and Insightful Dialogues

tHIS ASEAN 2025 will also host a series of high-level forums covering a wide range of topics, including:

Confirmed speakers include:

To meet the diverse needs of attendees seeking targeted business opportunities, the event will feature a range of tailored services designed to enhance efficiency and foster meaningful connections. These include personalized one-on-one business matchmaking sessions, exclusive site visits to leading private hospitals, and curated networking activities — all designed to enhance efficiency, spark collaboration, and foster meaningful industry exchange. tHIS ASEAN aims to become the premier healthcare industry platform in Southeast Asia, driving forward healthcare innovation, service upgrades, and cross-border business cooperation. It marks a significant step toward a more integrated and innovative regional healthcare landscape.