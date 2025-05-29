Vantage Recognised at Wealth Expo Argentina 2025 with “Best Trading Platform”

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets proudly wrapped up a standout appearance at Wealth Expo Argentina 2025, held on 23–24 May, marking another milestone in its participation in international finance events. The event, known for bringing together top voices in finance and investment, served as the perfect stage for Vantage to showcase its leadership, innovation, and commitment to financial inclusion.

Vantage was honored with the "Best Trading Platform" award during the expo, a recognition of the company's continued excellence in delivering cutting-edge technology, user-friendly features, and secure infrastructure to its global community of traders. This accolade reinforces Vantage's position as a trusted and performance-driven broker.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the Best Trading Platform at Wealth Expo Argentina," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "This award not only affirms our commitment to delivering powerful trading solutions but also reflects our dedication to our global community of traders and partners who trust us every day. Events like this give us the opportunity to share knowledge and connect with the broader financial community."

Over the course of the event, Vantage's team led a lineup of informative sessions aimed at sharing insights and promoting financial literacy. On the main stage, Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliates and Partners Business Strategist, presented "Your Money Security Comes First", highlighting best practices for safeguarding financial assets in today's increasingly digital economy. Meanwhile, at the workshop stage, Agustin Zanardo, Business Development Manager, addressed "Common Mistakes Among Traders," offering general insights to help participants better understand trading pitfalls and risk management concepts.

In a compelling panel discussion, Juan Gonzalez, Client Relationship Growth Market Analyst at Vantage, contributed to the conversation around "Trading for Everyone: Challenges of Financial Inclusion." He discussed the challenges faced by underserved populations and how brokers can contribute to improving access to financial services through inclusive and education-driven solutions.

Adding to the on-stage highlights, Vantage also hosted in-booth speaker sessions led by Alejandro Caravotta, a digital asset expert. The sessions served not only as educational touchpoints, but also as a chance for attendees to interact with Vantage experts, gaining valuable insights into financial markets in an informal setting.

As the main sponsor of the official Wealth Expo Argentina Cocktail Event, Vantage brought together partners, influencers, and industry experts for an elegant night of luxury, networking, and entertainment. It was a fitting end to drive powerful dialogues, brand presence, and shared momentum.

As Vantage continues to grow its global presence at finance events, the brand remains focused on empowering traders through innovation, education, and meaningful community engagement. Visit Vantage Markets, for more updates.

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

