Traditional Crafts Integrated into Sustainable Fashion, Empowering Ethnic Minority Women to Generate Income

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) presented its Mother's Needlework public welfare program at London Craft Week 2025, in the "Tiangong Kaiwu: Crafting Works Of China" exhibition of the China Pavilion. The program showcased embroidery and handcrafted carpets created by women from ethnic minorities, including the Yi and Dulong communities. The pieces exemplify the unique beauty of the intangible cultural heritage passed down for thousands of years and highlight the significant role of handicrafts in women's empowerment, community development, and a sustainable economy.

The exhibition's diverse array of handicrafts from Chinese ethnic minorities included the intricate and vibrant Dulong Carpet from Yunnan Province's Dulong people. As a unique garment of one of China's smallest ethnic groups, the Dulong Carpet is celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship and vibrant colors.

Ethnic minority crafts are vital expressions of cultural heritage and history. However, rapid modernization threatens the survival of these skills. In 2020, Ping An launched the Mother's Needlework public welfare program to empower ethnic minority women to preserve traditional techniques and boost their incomes through innovative design and market access. The program champions sustainable fashion by integrating recycled materials with traditional ethnic designs, supporting local women to craft aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly textile products for domestic and international markets.

The Mother's Needlework public welfare program has expanded to 10 provinces and regions across China to date, including Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Inner Mongolia, and Guangdong, benefiting over 100 women. It has significantly improved the economic well-being of participating families and injected fresh vitality into sustainable community development.

Ping An affirms that ethnic handicrafts are not only Chinese cultural treasures but also a means to advance sustainable development and social inclusion. Through international platforms such as London Craft Week, Ping An aims to share the unique allure of China's intangible cultural heritage and invite collaboration from global designers and social organizations to collectively explore the innovative and sustainable future of handicrafts.

London Craft Week was established in 2015 and is supported by the King's Foundation, a charity founded by King Charles III. It is a premier global event in the fields of design, fashion, and crafts. Each year, it draws designers and artisans from around the world, fostering cross-cultural exchange and innovation through exhibitions, workshops, and forums.

