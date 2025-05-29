PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the sun-drenched shores of Vietnam's largest island, Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort reimagines the art of hospitality—seamlessly blending high design, vibrant social energy, and immersive island experiences. Just 15 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport, this contemporary beachfront resort is a sanctuary for the modern traveler: creative, connected, and always curious.

With 331 sleek rooms, suites, and cabanas, the resort's accommodations strike the perfect balance between style and soul. For those chasing sea views, the Premium Deluxe Ocean View rooms offer a front-row seat to the Gulf of Thailand. Expect sweeping panoramas, cool ocean breezes, and interiors that echo Pullman's signature ethos: Bold design meets intuitive comfort.

But Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort is more than a pretty place to unwind—it's also a premier playground for bold ideas and unforgettable gatherings. As a dynamic destination for MICE, the resort caters to visionaries, romantics, and team trail blazers alike. From high-tech indoor spaces to open-air beachfront venues, Pullman Phu Quoc transforms corporate events, beachfront weddings, and creative team-building sessions into curated experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Elevating the resort's culinary scene is Mad Cow Wine & Grill, a rooftop dining destination where indulgence is an art form. With its signature Surf & Turf, expertly seared steaks, and an adventurous wine list, Mad Cow pairs a lively bistro vibe with panoramic sunset views—a feast for all the senses and a must for every gourmand who visits the island.

Outside the resort's embrace, Phu Quoc's cultural and natural treasures await. Meander through local pearl farms, savor the buzz of Duong Dong night market, or embark on a breathtaking cable car ride to Hon Thom Island. For those craving more adrenaline, island-hopping, snorkeling reefs, or trekking through Phu Quoc National Park are all within easy reach.

Be it a relaxing retreat, a milestone celebration, or a burst of business brilliance, Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort offers guests a fresh take on island living—refined, inspiring, and unmistakably Pullman.

For further information and reservations, please contact HA248@accor.com or +84 (0) 297 267 9999.

About Pullman

