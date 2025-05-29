- Japanese, Chinese, Taiwanese stay longest in Seoul, while Korean travelers prefer slow travel in Johor Bahru, Malaysia

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Seoul is gaining attention as a leading destination in Asia for "slow travel." Slow travel is a travel trend that emphasizes staying in one city or location for an extended period to fully relax and immerse in a destination, allowing time to create meaningful connections with its culture, cuisine, and people, rather than following jam-packed itineraries in a short time.

Based on average length of stay for accommodation bookings made between January and March 2025 on Agoda, Seoul ranked third among the top nine destinations for slow travel in Asia. Rayong (Thailand), took the top spot, followed by Kalegowa (Indonesia), Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Boracay Island (Philippines), Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Chennai (India).

Japanese travelers were the top visitors for a slow travel experience in Seoul for the past two consecutive years, followed by Chinese and Taiwanese travelers. China rose one rank from third place last year to second this year.

In addition to Seoul, Busan and Jeju have emerged as the top destinations for extended stays within South Korea. Meanwhile, the most popular overseas destinations for slow travel among travelers from South Korea were Johor Bahru (Malaysia), followed by Pattaya (Thailand) and Angeles City (Philippines).

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, "In a world that often feels like it's on fast-forward, slow travel offers the perfect opportunity to hit pause and connect with the places you visit. In South Korea, destinations like Seoul, Busan, and Jeju are perfect for leisurely adventure, offering a delightful mix of coastal charm, delicious cuisine, and captivating local experiences. At Agoda, we're thrilled to support this laid-back travel style by offering fantastic deals on accommodations and activities that let you take it easy and savor every moment."

With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, Agoda makes it simple to plan a slow travel adventure. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals to start planning a leisurely getaway.

