JINAN, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian News.

On the afternoon of May 27, the International Friendship Cities Business Matchmaking fair was held in Jinan. As one of the key activities of "2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week", it is hosted by Shandong Provincial People's Government and jointly organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government, the China Council For The Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, and other departments. A total of 420 attendees participated, including delegations from nearly 40 friendship cities and states across 24 countries, alongside 70 foreign enterprises and 130 Shandong-based companies. They gathered to explore new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation and development on the platform of the international friendship cities cooperation and exchange.

Through high-standard systematic screening, standardization, indexing, matching and other procedures, the meeting comprehensively collected more than 60 cooperation demands from 70 foreign enterprises, attracting more than 100 Shandong enterprises to engage in one-on-one in-depth negotiations with their foreign counterparts during the meeting, further amplifying the effect of the platform for gathering resources from friendship cities, boosting the province's expansion of high-level opening-up and contributing to the strength of the friendship cities.