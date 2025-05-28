BEIJING, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) concluded on May 18 in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. According to the organizer, the event yielded fruitful cooperation outcomes.

During the event, overseas buyers have struck tentative deals with over 600 exhibitors and six Changsha-based construction machine enterprises have secured purchase orders worth over 13 billion yuan (about 1.81 billion U.S. dollars).

Besides, an agreement on the standards of construction machinery has been signed between Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) and China Construction Machinery Test Center, which has laid foundation for a more standardized and highly-efficient trade environment for the two sides.

The four-day event has brought together more than 1,800 exhibitors, up 20 percent year on year, including global industry leaders such as Caterpillar and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as well as Chinese construction machinery giants like Sany and Zoomlion.

This year's exhibition drew around 350,000 representatives from 110 countries and regions, among which the number of overseas buyers has grew remarkably. It also invited buyer delegations from RCEP partner countries and held six themed international business matchmaking events.

Hailing Changsha's role as China's leading machinery manufacturing powerhouse and CICEE's rising global influence, Tsunetaka Mori, Japanese heavyweight Hitachi Construction Machinery's representative in China, said with the rising global demand for intelligent, electric and large-scale construction machinery, Hitachi has accelerated research and development and technological upgrades and continues to introduce cutting-edge solutions to China.

