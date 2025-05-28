SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today released its latest State of Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report. The report shows that CDNetworks' security platform intercepted 887.4 billion web attacks targeting applications and APIs in 2024, marking a 21.4% increase compared to the previous year.

The report also highlights a rise in both the intensity and sophistication of attacks, fueled by the rapid adoption of AI automation tools. In 2024, terabit-level DDoS attacks increased nearly tenfold, with 86% lasting more than 10 minutes. At the same time, CDNetworks' AI-powered defenses blocked 114.7% more malicious bot traffic compared to 2023. These trends point to a more challenging threat landscape, where attacks are easier to launch and increasingly difficult to defend against.

Other key findings of the report include:

The State of WAAP Report 2024 also provides strategic recommendations to help organizations strengthen their security posture and prepare for future security challenges.

"The landscape of web application and API attacks is shifting dramatically due to increased automation and complexity," said Antony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks. "Our report uncovers these emerging challenges and highlights why intelligent, AI-powered defenses are no longer optional but essential."

Access the Full Report

The State of WAAP Report 2024 is a valuable resource for organizations to stay ahead of today's increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. To access the in-depth findings, download the full report.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global PoPs and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.