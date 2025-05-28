Cartier Thailand Partners with Chula to Celebrate Social Entrepreneurs and Graduates of the Cartier Women’s Initiative Entrepreneurial Program

BANGKOK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartier Thailand, in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University, hosted a celebration honoring the achievements of social entrepreneurs who completed the Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) Entrepreneurial Program—a short-term course for female entrepreneurs in Thailand. The event was presided over by Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, who presented certificates to the program's graduates. The opening speech was delivered by Ms. Pornpreya Vivadhnajat, Managing Director of Cartier Thailand, while Ms. Yanina Novitskaya, Chief Executive Officer of Cartier Southeast Asia and Oceania, extended her congratulations. The event was held on May 8, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

The Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) is a global program reflecting Cartier's long-standing commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs who are driving social change through business solutions. In Thailand, this has been further developed into the CWI Entrepreneurial Program, aimed at equipping social entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge. The program covers fundamental business practices, leadership skills, business tools, and techniques that enable participants to scale their ventures internationally and potentially join the Cartier Women's Initiative Awards in the future. The ultimate goal is to help Thai entrepreneurs create a positive global impact through purpose-driven businesses.

Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, remarked that the 26 graduates of the program are not only entrepreneurs but also changemakers. Over the six-week period, they stepped away from their business leadership roles to immerse themselves in this intensive course. The knowledge and experience they gained will prepare them to lead their ventures and discover innovative solutions to drive global change. This collaboration between Chulalongkorn University and Cartier reinforces a shared vision to support enterprises that go beyond profit and strive for social impact. He also invited interested parties to apply for the Cartier Women's Initiative Awards 2026, which will take place in 2026.

Ms. Pornpreya Vivadhnajat, Managing Director of Cartier Thailand, stated that the CWI Entrepreneurial Program was designed to empower and build the capabilities of entrepreneurs committed to running sustainable businesses with meaningful purposes. She expressed admiration and inspiration from witnessing the growth of the program participants, who demonstrated creativity, collaboration, and the collective positive energy fostered within the community.

Ms. Yanina Novitskaya, CEO of Cartier Southeast Asia and Oceania, shared her appreciation for the dedication and determination shown by all participants in the CWI Entrepreneurial Program. She noted that Thailand is among the leading countries in terms of female leadership, with many women in executive roles—highlighting the strong potential of Thai women. As the Cartier Women's Initiative approaches its 20th year, Thailand will host the awards ceremony in 2026. She encouraged program participants and other female social entrepreneurs to apply for this global initiative, which supports business and entrepreneurial growth within a vibrant community of social impact leaders.

The Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) Entrepreneurial Program is a six-week intensive course co-developed and managed by Cartier and Chulalongkorn University. It includes comprehensive content and practical exercises that span entrepreneurship fundamentals, business operations, and pitching techniques. The program is led by Dr. Preechaya Sittipunt, Chief Global Learning Officer.

Female entrepreneurs running social enterprises are invited to apply for the Cartier Women's Initiative Awards 2026, even if they have not participated in the CWI Entrepreneurial Program.

Applications are open now through June 24, 2025. Application forms and further information are available at: https://www.cartierwomensinitiative.com/awards

View the photo album of this article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/238707/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University proudly retains its No. 1 position among Thai universities and ranks 132nd in Asia out of more than 2,000 institutions in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025—a testament to the excellence of Thai higher education on the regional stage.

