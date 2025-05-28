SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New partnerships with industry giants Alibaba Cloud, Prudential and ST Engineering will give more local SMEs access to cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and cyber security. Announced today at the opening of ATxEnterprise by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, these new collaborations, in support of the nation's Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB), will equip businesses to accelerate the adoption of frontier technologies. Mr Tan also launched two new talent programmes that will provide upskilling opportunities and create AI career pathways for locals. These programmes will train AI Practitioners ahead of demand as Singapore accelerates Generative AI (GenAI) adoption across the enterprise ecosystem, strengthening the nation's position as a global AI hub.

Three new partnerships to uplift digital capabilities of SMEs

2. IMDA will be working on three new partnerships designed to strengthen AI adoption and boost cyber resilience across the SME landscape.

3. The new partnerships are part of the efforts under the DEB to power the next bound of digitalisation for enterprises. Since its launch in May 2024, the DEB has benefitted over 10,000 enterprises.

Expanding GenAI support for Digitally Mature SMEs

4. IMDA's GenAI x Digital Leaders initiative was launched in 2024 to help DMEs build digital capabilities and overcome key challenges. Together with AWS and Microsoft, over 200 enterprises have been equipped with deeper technical understanding of GenAI and gained greater access to tech expertise and advice on deploying GenAI solutions.

5. IMDA is currently supporting 50 DMEs with project implementations that deliver concrete business impact - generating an estimated productivity increase of as high as 50% and annual cost savings of up to S$300,000.

6. IMDA is now strengthening its partnerships with AWS and Microsoft to accelerate frontier technology adoption. The enhanced initiative aims to reach more than 1,000 enterprises and support up to 500 projects in the coming year. The expanded collaboration will deliver twice the number of Tech Discovery Workshops and personalised Tech Deep-Dive sessions, while significantly reducing solution development costs and time by half by tapping on the latest technology development tools with pre-built GenAI modules.

7. DMEs will gain enhanced access to technical expertise, including subject matter experts and model developers, backed by essential resources such as compute power and cloud credits.

Collaborations with AI Singapore and leading companies to provide 800 AI Practitioner job and training opportunities for locals

8. The demand for AI talent continues to increase as leading companies set up AI Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and build up their AI teams and activities in Singapore. To meet this demand, IMDA is boosting efforts to build Singapore's AI talent pipeline. Through the TechSkills Accelerator's (TeSA) Company-Led Training programme, IMDA has secured 400 local AI Practitioner roles through collaborations with leading companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Oracle, and SingTel.

9. IMDA is also partnering with AI Singapore (AISG) and the industry to launch two new training programmes, which will provide another 400 AI Practitioner job and training opportunities for locals.

10. Set to launch in June 2025, the AIAP(I), developed in collaboration with AISG, will equip locals with AI, Data, and Machine Learning skills, and the opportunity to hone their skills in real-world projects through a six-month programme. The AIAP(I) aims to train 300 AI Practitioners in batches over two years. Upon completion, trainees will be ready for hiring by AI COEs and leading companies.

11. To build deeper technical expertise such as advanced AI model building and fine-tuning demanded by frontier companies, IMDA has partnered AISG's SEA-LION team to develop the PAIP. This initiative expected to be launched in the second half of 2025, is an intensive six-month full-time programme that will upskill 100 local AI Practitioners into expert model builders over three years.

