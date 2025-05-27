SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in service robotics, today launched the PUDU CC1 Pro, an AI-powered autonomous cleaning robot. The award-winning PUDU CC1 set a new benchmark with its four-in-one cleaning solution combining sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and dust-mopping. Building on this successful model, the PUDU CC1 Pro advances intelligent cleaning automation with powerful AI-driven perception and decision-making integrated into every stage of the cleaning process.

AI-Powered Cleaning with Autonomous Intelligence

PUDU CC1 Pro elevates cleaning to a fully autonomous, closed-loop system. Equipped with advanced AI, it can detect liquid stains, recognize floor cleanliness and surface types, adjust cleaning intensity, verify cleaning results, and even monitor the status of its own components. This intelligent autonomy improves cleaning consistency and effectiveness while enabling staff to focus on supervision and strategic tasks. With a significantly expanded effective cleaning range of 5,000 to 8,000 square meters per operation, the CC1 Pro is tailored for large commercial venues, including retail centers, hospitals, airports, and industrial warehouses.

Key Innovations Driving Smart Cleaning Automation

Enhanced Durability and Maintenance Efficiency

In addition to its AI features, the CC1 Pro is built with key hardware enhancements that improve durability and operational efficiency. Certified to IEC 63327 standards, the robot meets rigorous benchmarks for safety and operational quality. It offers optional self-cleaning roller brushes, along with a contour-adaptive brush chamber, and high-durability metal mesh filters, among other components. These components reduce maintenance frequency and extend the robot's operational lifespan.

PUDU CC1 Pro sets a new benchmark in intelligent facility management, offering a scalable, AI-powered cleaning solution that redefines the future of commercial cleaning automation.

Learn more about PUDU CC1 Pro: https://www.pudurobotics.com/en/products/cc1-pro.

