SHANGHAI, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakery China 2025 concluded its record-setting four-day run on May 22, 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, reaffirming its status as the leading international event for business development and industry innovation in the baking and confectionery sectors. The show delivered forward-looking insights through immersive, hands-on experiences and fostered global industry connections, bringing together Chinese and international thought leadership to shape the future of the field.

Innovation in Focus Across the Full Supply Chain

Held under the theme Empowering Innovation, Bridging the Globe, Building the Future, this year's edition assembled more than 2,200 exhibitors who unveiled over 10,000 innovations across:

The exhibition pioneered interactive "real-world scenario" demonstrations including:

The hands-on approach transformed the venue into a dynamic innovation lab, accelerating the industry's shift from high-volume models to value-driven, quality-focused solutions.

Debut of the "Belt and Road Bakery Corridor" Strengthens Global Engagement

Reinforcing its role as a global innovation hub, Bakery China 2025 launched its landmark " Belt and Road Bakery Corridor", spotlighting cross-cultural exchange through specialty ingredients, heritage techniques, and East-meets-West culinary fusion.

The exhibition attracted professional buyers from 130+ countries and regions, facilitating 3,000+ business matchmaking sessions, including:

This year's event further cemented Bakery China's position as the world's leading platform for cross-border bakery trade and collaboration.

Advancing the Industry Through Education, Competition, and Experience-Driven Zones

Bakery China 2025 solidified its position as the industry's premier knowledge-sharing hub, combining high-stakes competitions, expert-led forums, and hands-on innovation zones to drive global bakery advancement.

Industry Competitions Raise the Bar

Marquee events included:

Thought Leadership Forums

20+ conference sessions addressed critical topics across the value chain:

Hundreds of industry experts provided actionable insights, attracting record attendance from senior decision-makers and professionals.

Immersive Innovation on Display

Special zones delivered experiential learning:

Bakery China continues to set the agenda for the industry's future. This year's record participation demonstrates the event's growing role in shaping global standards through open collaboration and technological leadership.

Mark your calendars for the next milestone:

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2696528/20250527144457.jpg?p=medium600