TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 May 2025 (GMT+5), 50 containers of Uzbek cotton yarn purchased by Xiamen ITG Group were loaded onto the inaugural Central Asia Express (Tashkent-Fuzhou) train and are scheduled to arrive in Fuzhou, Fujian Province within 12 days, officially marking the launch of the Tashkent-Fuzhou direct freight route.

Compared to traditional logistics channels, this new route reduces transit time by nearly 50%, significantly enhancing delivery efficiency. It enables Xiamen ITG Group to offer textile manufacturers more streamlined logistics solutions, lower operational costs, and improved service quality. This supply chain optimization will also broaden the distribution channels for Uzbekistan's high quality cotton yarn.

As the largest importer of Uzbek yarn in China, Xiamen ITG Group has maintained strong partnerships with Uzbek cotton enterprises since 2016. Our services currently cover more than 80% of cotton enterprises in the Uzbek market. Recently, Xiamen ITG Group has signed several agreements with Samarkand MST Group, the Uzbekistan Textile Industry Association, and Mili Tex Group, etc. These collaborations aim to strengthen the "textile to garment" industry chain, leverage the Uzbekistan's high-quality raw materials and industries, and support the upgrading and development of the textile industry in Uzbekistan.