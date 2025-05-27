The next-generation skin analysis platform, set to redefine the aesthetic consultation experience

CAESAREA, Israel, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, has officially launched Alma IQ, its next-generation imaging platform, at the eighth Alma Academy, held in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The event gathered nearly 400 physicians and partners from over 46 countries, marking one of Alma's largest global educational event to date.

Introduced to a global audience through exclusive live demonstrations, Alma IQ, redefines how practitioners and patients approach aesthetic care from the very first consultation. By delivering real-time, high-definition insights beneath the skin's surface, the platform reveals what the eye cannot see, empowering aesthetic professionals to make informed decisions with unprecedented precision.

At the core of Alma IQ is a powerful multi-modal imaging system developed in collaboration with Sylton, a global leader in aesthetic skin visualization. In under 10 seconds, it captures high-resolution images using specialized light modes: True UV, Cross Polarized, Parallel Polarized, and proprietary 360° Light Technology. These reveal skin aspects from texture and pigmentation to inflammation and vascularity, providing a comprehensive profile that helps clinics communicate treatments clearly and foster more informed, engaged patient experiences.

"Advanced personalization starts with clarity," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma and Sisram Medical. "In aesthetics, the ability to truly see what lies beneath the surface is everything—it's the power to see what others can't, and to treat what others don't."

He continued: "Alma IQ delivers that clarity in a way that's both immediate and deeply personal. This is more than technology. It's a shift in how we connect and communicate with patients. It transforms the consultation into a moment of insight and trust—establishing a new foundation for intelligent, personalized aesthetic care."

Recognized as the industry's leading global education forum, this year's summit, held from May 22-25, featured 19 internationally renowned experts, including Prof. Ofir Artzi (Israel), Dr. Pina Panchal (U.S.), Dr. Fatima Aguero (Paraguay), and Dr. Chytra Anand (India). In alignment with this year's theme, "The Art of the Patient," each shared advanced clinical strategies and uncovered patient perspectives that put personalization at the forefront of the practice. Among the topics covered were skin aging, pigmentation, scarring, skin tightening, and rejuvenation.

The event also featured live demonstrations of Alma's award-winning portfolio of technologies including Alma Harmony, the multi-application platform renowned for its versatility in aesthetic and skin rejuvenation treatments, alongside Harmony Bio-Boost, the brand's signature facial designed to deliver plump, glowing skin with no downtime.

Attendees also experienced the global debut of Alma IQ, Alma Hybrid, renowned for its precision in treating scars as well as Alma PrimeX and Opus, both offering advanced, non-invasive solutions for skin tightening, resurfacing, and full-body rejuvenation.

About Alma Academy

Recognized as the leading professional academy event in the aesthetic industry, Alma Academy is designed to shape the next era of aesthetic medicine through clinical mastery, innovation, and global collaboration. Held annually in key international hubs, including Greece, Spain, Dubai, North America, Italy, and Thailand, the Academy brings together the world's foremost practitioners for a dynamic platform of hands-on training, real-world protocols, and expert-led dialogue.

Learn more https://almalasers.com/alma-academy/#

About Alma

Alma is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions, with over 25 years of innovation. We empower practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art, clinically proven solutions such as energy-based device lasers, diagnostics, injectables, and advanced skincare. Alma's multiple award-winning products have set a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and groundbreaking innovations.

Visit https://almalasers.com/

