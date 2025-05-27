- Leveraging data and AI to create a more enriched future -

TOKYO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) will demonstrate advanced retail solutions at "NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific" (NRF 2025 APAC) at Hall A-C, Stand 821 from June 3-5 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo, Singapore.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) hosts one of the world's largest retail conferences every January in New York, boasting a 114-year history with approximately 35,000 participants from 75 countries. This year is the second time for the NRF to host an APAC event, and first time for NEC to participate.

During the show, NEC will demonstrate cutting-edge technologies that are driving digital transformation (DX) in next-generation retail by addressing societal and business challenges, enhancing customer experiences, and improving employee efficiency.

Together with its partners, NEC is committed to leveraging data and AI to create a more enriched and sustainable future.

Exhibition Details:

Smarter POS, Broader Reach, Omnichannel ready

Product/APP: NEXT-Gen POS, Omni Software

A stylish, space-saving POS system with 13 modular combinations maximizes retail store needs. The Omni POS APP leverages the latest cloud technology for flexible use in both retail and dining.

Customer Experience x Data Analytics - Unified shopping journey powered by apps

Product/Solutions: NEC CxD (Customer Experience x Data Analytics)

By leveraging corporate apps to collect offline data and utilizing AI-driven attribute expansion, as well as integrating offline and online data with e-commerce for advanced analytics, app integration helps retail companies enhance the customer experience.

Business Transformation with Data-Driven Utilization

Product/Solutions: Celonis

By visualizing operations and systems, data-driven utilization enables the early detection of issues that hinder digital transformation (DX). Furthermore, AI-driven process optimization, automation, and practical consulting facilitate smooth and effective business transformations.

Integrated Management Platform for digital stores I

Product/Solutions: NEC ITS/DSP Solution

This scalable platform centralizes retail operations, streamlining store openings and closures, equipment and inventory management, and on-site workflows. With mobile compatibility and features that include notifications and report visualization, it enables faster decision-making and optimized operations.

About NEC at NRF 2025 APAC

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/enterprise/nrf2025/index.html

