Exciting new facilities and immersive experiences enhance this award-winning beachfront retreat for every generation.

DA NANG, Vietnam, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a reputation for meaningful family getaways, Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa continues to raise the bar with new, thoughtfully designed offerings in 2025. Spanning 49 acres of tropical gardens and 700 meters of pristine beach, the resort was recently named to Travel + Leisure's 2025 T+L 500 list of the best hotels in the world, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for multigenerational travelers seeking both relaxation and enrichment.

In 2025, the resort introduces two signature experiences crafted especially for families. Launched this year, The Little Farm offers children a chance to slow down and connect with nature in a safe, engaging environment. Featuring friendly animals such as rabbits and goats, this gentle outdoor experience encourages empathy, wonder, and hands-on learning, creating cherished memories for young explorers and their families.

Also new is the latest chapter of Le Petit Chef. Titled In the Footsteps of Marco Polo, this immersive 3D dining journey blend storytelling, flavors, and captivating animation, offering an unforgettable multi-sensory adventure for guests of all ages.

Adding to the lineup of family-friendly facilities, the newly introduced Two Twin Beds with Garden room offers exclusive outdoor space just steps from the pool and beach, a perfect combination of relaxation and easy resort access.

These additions enhance a vibrant array of activities, joy, and discovery. Camp Hyatt remains a standout feature, boasting one of Southeast Asia's largest kids' zones with indoor and outdoor play areas, a dedicated children's pool, and a full-day program of creative and active learning to keep little ones engaged throughout their stay.

Families can also enjoy lively moments together at Vive Océane - Beach Club & Restaurant, where French Mediterranean-inspired beachfront dining and monthly themed parties create festive, memorable occasions. For active bonding, The Sports Lounge offers squash courts, a golf 3D simulator, and coaching sessions in golf and tennis, blending fun with skill-building.

The resort's extensive recreational program caters to all ages and interests, encouraging guests to explore, play, and unwind. With five outdoor pools and direct access to the beach, guests can paddleboard, bodyboard, kayak, or simply relax while soaking in the stunning coastline of Da Nang. Meanwhile, parents can retreat to VIE Spa, which offers family-friendly treatments and serene spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Beyond the resort, families can deepen their connection with Vietnam's rich cultural heritage through day trips to nearby UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary. From 31 May to 12 July, the Danang International Fireworks Festival 2025, lights up the sky with dazzling displays just a short drive from the resort, offering magical moments for the entire family to treasure.

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa invites families to create lasting memories in the heart of central Vietnam. For more information, visit www.hyattregencydanang.com or contact danang.regency@hyatt.com.