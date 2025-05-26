SINGAPORE, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's global academic landscape, the ability to demonstrate English proficiency with speed, flexibility, and confidence is more important than ever. Cambridge English Qualifications Digital, developed by Cambridge English (part of the University of Cambridge), offers a modern, computer-based exam experience that meets the evolving needs of educational institutions and international learners.

Designed for students from A2 Key to C2 Proficiency, these digital qualifications provide the same trusted content and rigorous standards as traditional paper-based exams, while introducing a range of digital enhancements that make the testing process more accessible, efficient, and student-friendly. Whether preparing for university admission, applying for international study programs, or meeting graduation requirements, Cambridge English Qualifications Digital helps learners showcase their language skills with confidence and credibility.

For schools and universities, the digital format offers greater scheduling flexibility, faster results, and a streamlined exam experience that aligns with the digital learning environments students are already familiar with. For international students, it provides a globally recognised certification that supports academic mobility and opens doors to higher education and career opportunities worldwide.

A Seamless Fit for Modern Education

Cambridge English Qualifications Digital are designed to integrate effortlessly into the academic calendar and digital infrastructure of schools and universities. With more exam dates and locations available, institutions can offer students greater choice and convenience, reducing scheduling conflicts and administrative overhead.

The digital format also supports faster turnaround times for results, enabling institutions to make timely decisions on admissions, course placements, and graduation eligibility. This is especially valuable for international students who often face tight deadlines for visa applications, scholarship submissions, or university enrolment.

"The digital exams have made it easier for us to plan around our academic calendar. Students appreciate the flexibility, and we appreciate the efficiency," says the Director of Language Programs at a leading European university.

Designed for Digital Natives

Today's students are digital natives. They learn, communicate, and collaborate in digital environments—and they expect their assessments to reflect that reality. Cambridge English Qualifications Digital are built with this in mind, offering a user-friendly interface and intuitive tools that help students perform at their best.

Watch the video:

The preferred exam experience | Cambridge English Qualifications Digital

Key Features:

These features not only enhance the candidate experience but also reflect the digital communication skills students will need in academic and professional settings.

Trusted by Educators, Preferred by Students

Cambridge English Qualifications Digital are already being used by schools and universities around the world, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both educators and learners.

"It's all advantages for candidates. They like doing it. My students keep coming back to do more exams," says Alex, a teacher from Spain.

"The digital format really helps students feel more confident. They're used to typing and navigating screens—it's second nature to them," adds Selin, a teacher in Turkey.

For educators, the digital exams offer a reliable and scalable solution that aligns with modern teaching practices. For students, they provide a familiar and empowering way to demonstrate their language skills.

No Need to Change How You Teach

One of the most reassuring aspects for schools and universities is that the digital exams test the same knowledge and skills as the paper-based versions. This means there's no need to overhaul teaching methods or materials. Teachers can continue using their existing coursebooks and lesson plans while integrating digital practice tools to help students become familiar with the exam format.

Cambridge English also provides a wide range of free and premium preparation resources to support both classroom instruction and independent study.

Powerful Digital Preparation Tools

To help students prepare effectively, Cambridge English offers a suite of digital tools that mirror the exam experience and build confidence:

"Test & Train is really useful because students can practise on the go. If they have it on their phone, they can even be sitting on the bus or the metro and do a few exercises," says Sarah, an Examination Centre Deputy Director.

These tools not only improve exam readiness but also support broader language development goals.

Supporting International Students

For international students, Cambridge English Qualifications Digital offer a fast, flexible, and globally recognised way to prove English proficiency. Whether applying to universities in the UK, Australia, Canada, or beyond, these qualifications are accepted by thousands of institutions worldwide.

The digital format also helps reduce logistical barriers. Students can choose from a wider range of test dates and locations, and receive their results more quickly - making it easier to meet application deadlines and visa requirements.

"Having access to a digital exam meant I could take the test in my home country and still meet my university's deadline. It made the whole process much less stressful," says Amina, an international student from Morocco.

A Commitment to Quality and Innovation

As part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge English is committed to maintaining the highest standards of academic integrity, fairness, and innovation. The digital exams are developed using cutting-edge research in language assessment and educational technology, ensuring they remain valid, reliable, and globally recognised.

Hybrid marking has also been introduced for the Writing component at B1 and B2 levels, combining human expertise with digital efficiency to deliver accurate and timely results.

Ready to Bring Digital Exams to Your Institution?

Whether you're a school administrator, university admissions officer, or international student advisor, Cambridge English Qualifications Digital offer a smarter, faster, and more flexible way to support your learners' success.

Visit cambridgeenglish.org/digital to:

About Cambridge English

Cambridge English is the producer and proud co-owner of IELTS, the world's leading English test for migration and higher education. We help millions of people learn English and prove their skills to the world.

Part of the University of Cambridge, we provide the world's leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. For us, learning English is more than just exams and grades. It's about having the confidence to communicate and access a lifetime of enriching experiences and opportunities.

Whether you're planning to live, work or study in your own country or abroad, we can give you the English language skills to succeed. We provide the world's leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. Globally recognised by more than 25,000 leading universities, employers and governments, our research-based assessments are a mark of excellence that open doors.

Our work is supported around the world by a network of 2,800 exam centres, over 50,000 schools and tens of thousands of examiners, teachers, education experts and publishers. Working together, we inspire learners to go further.

With the right support, learning a language is an exhilarating journey. We're with you every step of the way.

