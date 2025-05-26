SHANGHAI, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Group by Marriott International recently launched "Heartbeat of a Destination", a storytelling campaign anchored by a three-part video series that explores Greater China's celebrated destinations through the lens of its most iconic locations. From the cityscapes of Hong Kong and Shanghai to the natural wonders of Jiuzhaigou, each episode follows hotel associates who are front and center in interacting with the locale, representing how each hotel's unique identity is embedded within the cultural fabric of their surroundings. With tailored voiceover and cinematic visuals, the video series presents Luxury Group hotels not only as places to stay but also as cultural bridges, inviting guests to explore the essence of each destination.

"True luxury lies not only in unparalleled hospitality, but also in the meaningful emotional bonds we forge with the places we visit," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "Through the 'Heartbeat of a Destination' campaign, we offer a fresh interpretation of each destination's unique charm, reflecting our luxury portfolio's commitment to curating experiences that bridge nature, culture, and self-discovery – ensuring that we cater to the contemporary expectations of luxury travel."

A Culinary Snapshot of Hong Kong: If Hong Kong was a Dish…What Would It Be?

The series opens with a visual celebration of Hong Kong's vibrant culinary heritage, with Head Chef Luke Armstrong of L'Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong and Pastry and Bakery Chef Alicia Castillo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong stepping beyond the kitchen and into the city to discover what truly defines the taste of Hong Kong. From traditional wet markets to independent coffee shops, each chef draws inspiration from Hong Kong's eclectic food culture to craft their own creative interpretation. Their final dishes – charcoal miyazaki waygu with white asparagus from Chef Luke and pistachio egg tart from Chef Alicia – distinctly reflect Hong Kong's status as Asia's gastronomic hub where diverse culinary traditions converge.

Upcoming Immersive Destinations to Explore

The second episode will dive into the serene beauty of Jiuzhaigou and the rich Zang culture surrounding Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, inviting viewers on a journey where peace, spirituality, and nature intertwine. The third episode will turn its lens toward Shanghai, offering contrasting yet complementary narratives through W Shanghai – The Bund and The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai. By blending historic elegance with avant-garde flair, this episode will explore how art and modernity shape the city's unmistakable identity.

Starting from May 23, guests can watch the videos on Heartbeat of a Destination series page.

Click here to watch the first episode of "Heartbeat of a Destination". Campaign assets and imagery are available for download here. Any usage of these images require credit to Morning Studio, South China Morning Post.

