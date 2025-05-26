Global premium rum brand Bacardi Korea has partnered with Starbucks Korea to roll out a limited-time summer beverage series, aimed at offering customers a fresh and elevated cafe experience.

Under the campaign titled, “A Moment Between,” the collaboration, which runs through Sept. 30, represents Bacardi’s first co-branded initiative with Starbucks in the Korean market.

The campaign introduces Bacardi to a new audience in the familiar, everyday setting of a cafe, transforming the experience with specially crafted summer drinks using the brand’s signature white rum, Bacardi Carta Blanca. The goal is to create a more approachable and lifestyle-oriented connection with Korean consumers while enhancing Starbucks’ seasonal menu.

Starbucks has developed three limited-edition beverages for this collaboration: the Purple Mango Dragonfruit Pina Colada, the Pink Grapefruit Tonic and the Passion Tea Mojito Blend. The three drinks, each infused with Bacardi Carta Blanca, combine tropical fruits, herbs and tonics to deliver a crisp, summery flavor profile.

Bacardi Carta Blanca was first introduced in Cuba in 1862 and is known for its smooth and refined character. With over 1,000 international spirits awards to its name, it is one of the most decorated rums in the world and a staple in the Bacardi portfolio.

The campaign concept, “A Moment Between,” centers on the transitional moments between work and leisure, city life and nature, the familiar and the new. The drinks aim to capture the spirit of seasonal change and offer consumers a moment of escape in their everyday cafe routine.

The cocktails will be available at 11 selected Starbucks locations in key urban areas including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gwangju, and Sokcho in Gangwon Province.

Participating stores include Gwangjang Market, Gwangju Pungam Lake, Gwangju Siridan-gil, K-Square Gangnam, Sinsa Station Seongil Building, Gwanggyo SK View Lake, Ttukseom Station Intersection, Yeouido TP Tower, Seongsu Station, Yeongnangho Resort and Millak The Market.

The initiative reflects both brands’ efforts to tap into evolving consumer preferences and elevate the beverage market through innovation and a strong sense of seasonality. The promotional drinks are available all day. Customers must present valid identification to verify their age.