Demonstrating Global Leadership with Integrated Capabilities and Bankable Solutions

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage has been named as the Global Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer in BloombergNEF (BNEF)'s Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Q2 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter that Trina Storage has achieved this prestigious recognition, underscoring its industry-leading energy storage system integration capabilities, global delivery excellence, and financial resilience.

The BNEF Tier 1 List is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative and influential rankings in the energy storage sector. Its rigorous assessment criteria serve as an important reference for many financial institutions in commercial credit. Trina Storage's sustained presence on the list highlights its competitive edge in the dynamic energy storage market and reaffirms its positive contributions to the energy transition as a global leader.

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar, is committed to becoming a global leader in energy solutions. Through long-term innovation and commitment, Trina Storage continues to make significant achievements in energy storage solutions worldwide. In February 2025, Trina Storage, in collaboration with partners, announced the successful grid connection of the Tiln Farm Solar& Storage Project in the UK. This landmark project is playing a crucial role in propelling the UK's transition to sustainable energy. In April 2025, Trina Storage marked another breakthrough with offering a 371 MWh battery storage system in Houston, demonstrating its growing integrated capabilities in North America.

According to Trinasolar's 2024 Annual Report, Trina Storage's battery cabinets and systems have been deployed across six major global markets, with cumulative shipments reaching 10 GWh—including over 2 GWh in Europe. With its expanding global delivery capacity, Trina Storage is expected to double the shipment in 2025, reaching 8-10 GWh annually.

While making continuous achievements in the global market, Trina Storage has also drawn significant attention with its outstanding energy solutions. During the Intersolar 2025, Trina Storage revealed the Elementa 3 platform in Germany, featuring large-capacity battery cells. The solution redefines energy storage market with enhanced safety, higher returns, and adaptable configurations for diverse scenarios. Leveraging localized service capabilities worldwide, Trina Storage delivers flexible, high-value solutions that foster industry advancement while maximizing investment returns for customers.

Looking ahead, Trina Storage remains committed to developing more efficient, reliable, and intelligent energy storage solutions, empowering global clients to accelerate the renewable energy transition and achieve sustainable growth.