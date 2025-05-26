DONGGUAN, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQOO officially unveils the latest addition to Neo lineup—iQOO Neo 10, featuring a powerful dual-chip setup that redefines performance in its class. With next-level performance powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon® platform and a cutting-edge Supercomputing Chip, a class-leading combination of a large-capacity battery and FlashCharge technology, and a high-refresh-rate, eyecare display built for gaming, iQOO Neo 10 delivers a one-stop flagship-grade experience for users who demand it all.

Flagship-Level Dual-Chip Setup Brings Breakthrough Performance

Empowered by Qualcomm's first all-big-core architecture processor, iQOO Neo 10 unleashes extraordinary performance to its fullest. The latest Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform features a flagship-grade CPU, delivering a performance boost of 49% and an energy efficiency improvement of 39% compared to the previous generation, with an AnTuTu Benchmark score of 2426162.(1) iQOO Neo 10 offers stronger performance, lower power consumption, faster responsiveness, and greater stability across the board. Whether users are multitasking or running heavy-duty games, the experience stays smooth, efficient, and consistent. The device also supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and with Extended RAM enabled, it can keep up to 52 apps active in the background—ensuring seamless switching and effortless handling of high-frequency, multitasking scenarios.

Setting itself apart in its category, iQOO Neo 10 features a dual-chip setup, equipped with the flagship-grade Supercomputing Chip Q1, delivering an immersive, top-tier gaming experience. Through deep synergy between the Supercomputing Chip Q1 and algorithms, iQOO Neo 10 achieves exceptional image processing, supporting Game Super Resolution and industry-leading Ultra-Low-Latency Frame Interpolation—boosting frame rates to up to 144 FPS. It's also compatible with major video platforms like YouTube and Netflix, offering ultra-clear visuals that go beyond native resolution. Along with numerous game-specific features, iQOO Neo 10 elevates the gaming experience across multiple dimensions, including priority scheduling, visual display, and complete sensory interaction.

To handle intense usage scenarios, iQOO Neo 10 features iQOO's largest-ever vapor chamber—the same flagship-grade VC cooling system with a surface area of 7000 mm²,(2) precisely covering key heat sources. This advanced 7K Ultra VC Cooling System ensures sustained, stable performance even during extended gaming or heavy loads, keeping the device cool while helping gamers stay at their peak. Additionally, areas with localized heat sources, such as the front-facing camera, are equipped with Pyrolytic Graphite Sheet to maintain stable and smooth performance during prolonged live streaming or video recording sessions.

Industry-Leading Battery System for Ultra-Long, Stable Endurance

iQOO Neo 10 marks a breakthrough in battery capacity, advancing to an equivalent 7000 mAh for a truly long-lasting power experience. Powered by the Gen 3 Silicon BlueVolt Battery, it delivers reliable, high-performance usage—even in extreme cold conditions as low as -20℃. Thanks to cutting-edge innovations, iQOO Neo 10 breaks industry limits by achieving both high energy density and ultra-fast charging. Its 120W FlashCharge leads the industry in power efficiency, enabling the battery to charge faster—reaching 100% from 0% in just 36 minutes. It's further enhanced by flagship-level Bypass Charging, which powers the device directly through the charger. This reduces battery heat during charging, enhances safety, and extends overall battery lifespan.

A Next-Gen Flagship Eyecare Display with Upgraded Aesthetics

iQOO Neo 10 takes display technology to new heights. Its 1.5K 144 Hz Eyecare AMOLED Display is engineered for both performance and comfort, offering a truly immersive visual experience. Backed by SGS Five-Star Sunlight Readable Display Certification, iQOO Neo 10 offers peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, ensuring crystal-clear visibility even in intense outdoor light. To further protect eye health, it also adopts 4320 Hz PWM Dimming along with Full-Range DC-Like Dimming, significantly reducing screen flicker and visual fatigue. Whether binge-watching shows, scrolling through short videos, or diving into long gaming sessions, users can enjoy a smooth, vivid, and comfortable viewing experience.

iQOO Neo 10 showcases a design philosophy that is clean, premium, youthful, and beyond expectations. With iQOO's signature futuristic design language, it evokes a unique sci-fi exploration vibe. The device comes in a range of color options, including the sophisticated gold and the vibrant orange, combining high recognizability with bold self-expression. The lightweight body ensures a comfortable grip, with an overall thickness of 8.09 mm and a weight of just 206g, allowing for effortless use even during extended periods.

Flagship-Worthy Imaging Performance

Equipped with a flagship-level main camera and cutting-edge algorithms, iQOO Neo 10 sets a new standard in mobile photography. The 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS Camera supports advanced full-pixel autofocus, ensuring fast and precise focus in a variety of complex shooting scenarios. Enhanced by flagship-grade NICE algorithms, it optimizes image depth and color reproduction, making every photo vivid, natural, and breathtakingly detailed. Whether capturing Nautical Blue Urban Night View or professional-grade portraits, iQOO Neo 10 delivers exceptional results with ease.

Designed for Reliability, Engineered for Efficiency

Built to last, iQOO Neo 10 delivers uncompromising durability and reliability. Its reinforced Durable Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, Shield Glass, and Drop-Resistant Protective Film work in tandem to significantly enhance drop resistance—certified to meet Military-Grade Certification. With an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, it's ready to take on everyday splashes and dust with ease, adapting effortlessly to dynamic environments. Built on Funtouch OS 15, the system delivers a 60-Month Smooth Experience with pioneering anti-aging capabilities.

Advanced AI capabilities take efficiency to the next level, empowering users to seamlessly navigate both work and life demands. From intelligent image editing to productivity tools and system interactions, iQOO Neo 10 delivers deep, multi-scenario AI integration—offering a smarter, smoother, and more efficient user experience across the board.

Availability

iQOO Neo 10 will be released in India on May 26, Malaysia on May 29, and Indonesia and Thailand on June 4. United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as of mid-June.

At the same time, iQOO Z10, which is more focused on daily use scenarios and has received widespread praise since its launch in India on April 15, is now also stepping into various markets alongside iQOO Neo 10, offering a differentiated experience for users who value long-lasting performance.

About iQOO

iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, differentiates itself in performance and Esports experience. iQOO leverages the research, quality assurance and after-sales service expertise of vivo, and follows the brand ethos of I Quest On and On to push boundaries, innovate boldly and share the excitement of exploring future technology. With products offering Esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the top choice of consumers who are passionate about performance and gaming.

For more information, please visit https://www.iqoo.com/en.