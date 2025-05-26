Award recognises standout performance in productivity, usability, and digital workflow capabilities

TOKYO, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RICOH IM C3010 A3 colour multifunction printer has been named a "Highly Recommended" device and selected for a 2025 BLI Pick Award by Keypoint Intelligence, a leading independent evaluator of document imaging solutions.

Engineered with enterprise-grade capabilities, the IM C3010 is built to support modern work environments by offering a powerful, secure and flexible solution that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity. This BLI award acknowledges the device's exceptional performance, intuitive usability, and advanced document handling.

"Recognition like this reinforces how we're helping customers respond to the growing need for smarter, more secure ways of working," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director of Ricoh Asia Pacific. "The IM C3010 combines strong performance with everyday usability, giving businesses the tools to manage documents more efficiently and adapt with confidence."

Key Features of the IM C3010

Powering Smart, Secure Workflows

The IM C3010 excels in high-demand office environments, combining exceptional speed, advanced scanning capabilities and robust security features. Its intuitive Smart Operation Panel, accurate OCR performance, and seamless mobile and cloud integration make it ideally suited for organisations seeking to digitise documents efficiently and manage workflows securely. Designed to adapt to changing workplace needs, the IM C3010 supports scalable, future-ready document management.

About the BLI Pick Awards and Keypoint Intelligence:

The BLI Pick Awards, presented by Keypoint Intelligence, are widely recognised as a mark of excellence in the print and imaging industry. These awards are based on comprehensive hands-on testing and assessment of key performance areas, including reliability, usability, image quality, productivity, and overall value. Only the top-performing devices in each category earn a coveted "Pick".

Keypoint Intelligence has been a trusted authority in digital imaging for over 60 years, offering independent lab testing, market research and strategic insights to manufacturers, partners and end users. Its evaluations help businesses identify solutions that deliver measurable performance in real-world environments — making a BLI Pick Award a clear signal of product quality and competitive strength.