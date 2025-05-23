SHANGHAI, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Yaseen Anwar, visited FinVolution Group's headquarters from May 22 to 23, delivering a keynote address on the critical role of technology in driving financial inclusion and navigating global economic uncertainty.

During the visit, Mr. Anwar held in-depth discussions with FinVolution's senior leadership and employee representatives on macroeconomic trends, fintech innovation, and the company's global expansion strategy.

In his speech, Mr. Anwar emphasized that technology is not merely a tool for efficiency, but a strategic asset for managing uncertainty. "Technology has become a powerful enabler amid global volatility," he said. He noted that tech-driven financial solutions are increasingly recognized worldwide, especially for their impact in broadening access to finance in developing markets. He also pointed to regional integration as a key pathway for mitigating external shocks and unlocking new growth opportunities for globally oriented, innovative enterprises like FinVolution.

Mr. Anwar praised FinVolution's strong technical capabilities and culture of innovation, encouraging the company to remain steadfast in its mission to promote inclusive and sustainable financial services.

As a fintech enterprise combining advanced technology with localized operations, FinVolution continues to expand its presence across the Asia-Pacific under its "Deep Localization + Global Expansion" strategy. Since launching its globalization efforts in 2018, the company has built localized fintech platforms in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan, and is actively growing its tech service footprint in regions such as Latin America. As of Q1 2025, FinVolution had served more than 7.6 million users overseas, with international business contributing 20.4% of its quarterly revenue.

Mr. Anwar's visit further affirms FinVolution's commitment to leveraging technology to foster regional connectivity and financial empowerment. The company reiterated its openness to global collaboration and its goal of sharing its fintech capabilities to meet the rising demand for inclusive financial services worldwide.