SYDNEY, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harbour City has awakened in colour and creativity tonight as Vivid Sydney 2025, Australia's largest event, has officially begun for its 15th year. Under this year's theme of Dream, a world class curation of Light, Ideas, Music and Food await festivalgoers over 23 nights, until Saturday, 14 June.

This year, the festival comprises over 200 events across five unique zones around the city's CBD, all designed to inspire wonder, expand thinking and give each visitor the opportunity to see Sydney in a new light.

Making Vivid Sydney more accessible than ever, over 75 per cent of this year's program is free to enjoy, including the entire Vivid Light Walk, Martin Place also makes a welcome return to the festival footprint after a seven-year absence.

This year, the world's biggest names in entertainment, food, and pop culture will feature, including, Martha Stewart, Nigella Lawson, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, plus Portishead's Beth Gibbons.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said, "Sydney is ready to shine! As we mark 15 years, this world-class event continues to showcase the very best destinations and creative talent our city has to offer.

"Vivid Sydney continues to grow in scale and impact, drawing millions of visitors and reinforcing Sydney's position as the premier destination in the Asia Pacific.

"With over 75 per cent of the program free to attend and the entire Vivid Light Walk open to everyone, it is one of the most accessible events in the country, and this year's program has something for everyone.

"It's a festival that unites communities, supports local businesses and boosts our visitor and night-time economies. We can't wait to see the city light up tonight!"

Vivid Sydney 2025 kicked off at Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay for the annual First Light ceremony, featuring performances by NAISDA dancers that honoured Yolngu culture in Arnhem Land. The ceremony culminated at 6pm as Sydney Harbour burst to life with pyrotechnics, projections and installations illuminating the city's world-famous buildings and landmarks followed by First Light Live, a free concert honouring the power and pride of First Nations music.

Vivid Sydney runs from Friday 23 May to Saturday 14 June. For more information visit vividsydney.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2695021/VividSydney2025_SOH_LightingOfTheSails_KissOfLight_DavidMcDiarmid_CREDITDestinationNSW_HL_036.jpg?p=medium600