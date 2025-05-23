What You Should Know About This Wine Nation

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the World Congress of Vine and Wine will take place for the first time in the Republic of Moldova – the country with the highest vineyard area per capita in the world, with 4 hectares for every 100 people. Moldova's total vineyard area reaches nearly 110,000 hectares. The country ranks among the top 20 wine producers globally and is the 14th largest wine exporter in the world.

In 2024, Moldova exported 144 million liters of wine, worth over 234 million USD. Moldovan wines are shipped to 73 countries, with half of all exports going to European markets. In Moldova, wine is not just an industry – it is part of the country's identity, history, and economy. Over the past few years, the wine sector has grown significantly, thanks to high quality and improved wine tourism infrastructure. Moldova now has over 250 wineries, offering great wines and unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the world.

Moldova has built a strong reputation in the international wine world not only through its authentic terroir and ancient traditions, but also through the growing recognition it has earned in recent decades. In the past five years, Moldovan wines have won thousands of medals at top global competitions – including Berliner Wine Trophy, Mundus Vini, Decanter World Wine Awards, and Concours Mondial de Bruxelles. These awards have helped Moldova become known as a serious producer of high-quality wines, able to compete internationally and impress even the most demanding wine experts.

A major milestone in promoting Moldovan wines abroad was the creation of the National Office of Vine and Wine (ONVV) and the launch of the national brand "Wine of Moldova: Unexpectedly Great" in 2013.

The 46th edition of the World Congress of Vine and Wine will take place from June 16 to 20, 2025, at the Palace of the Republic in Chișinău, Moldova. The congress will bring together 300 experts, researchers, winemakers, oenologists, producers, and policymakers from 51 member countries of the OIV, to discuss the future of the global wine industry.

Participants will also take part in 13 technical visits to Moldova's most renowned wineries, and enjoy a festive dinner hosted at Cricova – the world-famous underground wine city known for its vast tunnels and excellent wines.

Participation packages are available for purchase on the official congress website:

https://oiv2025.md/packages-available/

The event is organized by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova and the National Office for Vine and Wine (ONVV). Moldova has been a member of the OIV since April 3, 2001 – the first country from the CIS to join the organization. In 2024, the OIV celebrates its 100th anniversary, and the congress in Moldova marks the beginning of its second centenary.