BEIJING, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

A new publication highlighting the appearance of Chinese-built infrastructure on foreign currency was unveiled at a book launch and symposium in Beijing on May 19, underscoring China's global reach through its Belt and Road Initiative.

The book, Chinese Imprints on World Currency, chronicles how infrastructure projects linked to China have been featured on coins and banknotes issued by countries around the world, casting these structures as enduring symbols of the country's international partnerships under the Belt and Road framework.

The event drew a cross-section of government officials and corporate leaders, including Hong Lei, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wang Haihuai, General Manager of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC); Du Xiaojian, author of the book; and senior executives from state-owned companies. Ambassadors from over 10 countries, including Cape Verde, Algeria, Fiji, Sri Lanka, and Egypt, were also in attendance.

The book documents 121 coins and banknotes issued by 58 countries, each telling a unique story of China's global partnerships through infrastructure. These numismatic records vividly illustrate the BRI's role in strengthening international ties.

Among the featured works are 18 projects constructed by CCCC — the highest number credited to any single company in the collection — including Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port, Croatia's Pelješac Bridge, and Guinea's Kaleta Hydropower Station.

In prepared remarks, Mr. Hong Lei called the publication a timely contribution, noting that it reflects what he described as "the inevitable trend toward a shared future for humanity". He reiterated China's commitment to global cooperation in realizing this vision.

Mr. Wang Haihuai shared insights from CCCC's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative. He reaffirmed the company's dedication to upholding the spirit of the Silk Road while contributing to global sustainable development and the shared future of mankind.

Diplomats in attendance praised the Belt and Road Initiative's accomplishments, voicing interest in strengthening cultural and economic ties with Beijing.