SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Inc. was invited to present at Microsoft's annual developer conference "@Build 2025" and, on May 20, at the Seattle Convention Center, unveiled its accessibility solution, Dot Vista, which combined Microsoft's Copilot+ PC with Windows AI Foundry technologies.

Dot Vista was developed by Dot Inc.'s AI team in collaboration with Prof. Yongjae Yoo's AI group at Hanyang University. It is the world's first Windows accessibility app that uses Windows AI APIs and the Dot Pad's tactile display to convert PowerPoint slide text and visuals—such as charts and graphs—into spoken audio and raised graphics, helping visually impaired users better follow presentations.

This showcase was part of a session led by the Microsoft Windows AI APIs team, where Dot presented a live demo of Dot Vista on a Windows Copilot+ PC that integrated three key Windows AI APIs:

Dot's CEO Eric Ju-Yoon Kim stated, "We chose Windows AI APIs for their lightweight architecture, which enables rapid summarization and key‐information extraction without relying on a complex LLM server."

Dot's flagship product, the Dot Pad, breaks free from traditional single-line braille displays by showing up to seven lines at once, so users can quickly scan large amounts of information. It also intuitively renders complex content, like math formulas, extended code snippets, and tables, boosting both learning efficiency and work productivity.

RNIB accessibility expert Dave Williams highlighted Dot Pad's transformative potential in fostering inclusion: "Dot Pad delivers tactile access to images from maps to music and enables collaboration between blind and sighted users. As a blind parent, I could finally experience my son's drawing by touch. And with AI advancing, this is just the beginning."

Maziar Zarrehparvar, a leading haptic learning researcher at Oxford University and head of the Global University Initiative, said, "I'm impressed by how the Dot team uses AI to make our content more interactive. We believe the future of personalized learning for visually impaired students will gain momentum through Dot's advanced machine learning models, and Oxford fully embraces Dot's AI-based approach to personalized education."

Dot Inc. has partnered with leading institutions—including Oxford University and Boston University—to co-develop a "Tactile Curriculum." It has also broadened partnerships with libraries and with organizations such as the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), setting new benchmarks in accessible education and digital public services.

These global efforts have established Dot as a vital accessibility partner in Korea's public and educational sectors and across North, Central, and South America. Dot's groundbreaking innovations and social impact have earned international acclaim, including the CES Innovation Award and the SXSW Innovation Award.