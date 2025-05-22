XIAMEN, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chinese cycling brands step into the global spotlight, evolve® emerges as a standout with the launch of its debut performance road frame — CIMA. Made with a blend of T1100, T800, and M40 carbon fiber, the unpainted size M frame weighs just 650g, showcasing elite-level innovation, design, and manufacturing all done in-house.

As GCN noted, "It looks legit — super light, uses top-end T1100 carbon which is the same as what you get in a lot of super high-end bikes from western brands, CeramicSpeed bearings in the headset, a threaded bottom bracket, and a beautiful paint job. It's ticking a lot of boxes."

Performance Meets Precision

The CIMA is available in six sizes for riders from 146cm to 202cm, offering two fork offsets and three BB drops to ensure consistent handling across the size range. Its 29.4 N/mm bottom bracket stiffness ensures sharp power transfer, while the fork weighs just 355g (unpainted), keeping the full setup impressively light.

At China Cycle 2025 in Shanghai, evolve® drew attention with a complete road bike weighing only 4.95kg — featuring lightweight components, a premium wheelset, and Shimano Dura-Ace groupset. A standard high-end build would still easily fall below 6.8kg, showing evolve®'s commitment to cutting-edge engineering and performance.

Proven in Labs and Real-World Conditions

CIMA has passed 21 rigorous in-house tests exceeding ISO standards, including a 1440N seatpost fatigue test over 10,000 cycles. It was also independently certified by Germany's Zedler Institute, meeting their highest "Advanced" standard. This confirms that even with its ultra-lightweight construction, CIMA makes no compromises in rigidity or stiffness at all.

Wind tunnel testing at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub (UK) further confirmed CIMA's aerodynamic advantage. At 45 km/h, it saves 4.74 watts on average versus a leading international brand, with a lower CdA value — proving aerodynamic efficiency without compromise.

Complementary Innovation: Kreuza Accessories

To complete the ride experience, evolve® launched Kreuza, an accessory brand devoted to lightweight, aerodynamic, ergonomic design. Its flagship Apex handlebar weighs just 305g (size 380×110, painted) and comes in 18 sizes, delivering elite performance and custom-fit comfort.

About evolve®

Founded by industry veterans Tony Tong (Elitewheels) and Mian Chan (Cybrei), evolve® is the result of three years of passion, precision, and expertise. Built on a solid foundation, the brand is ready to deliver performance with purpose.

Learn more: https://www.evolvebicycles.com/product-category/frame/