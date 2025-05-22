MANILA, Philippines, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, made an outstanding presence at the Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025, showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge solutions. As the Philippines' energy transformation enters a new stage, the demand for efficient and intelligent energy storage solutions is becoming increasingly urgent. During this exhibition, Sungrow demonstrates its latest and innovative products and solutions covering various scenarios, which could benefit project owners significantly.

Utility-Scale Solutions for Grid Stability

Beyond the residential sector, Sungrow also introduced its PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled BESS, engineered to meet the urgent demand for grid stability in the Philippines. As the nation's energy landscape faces challenges such as peak load fluctuations and blackouts, the PowerTitan 2.0 emerges as a high-performance solution for applications including energy shifting, peak shaving, frequency regulation, and black start.

Key features of the PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled BESS include:

With its high integration, intelligence, and adaptability, the PowerTitan2.0 is well-suited to meet the diverse grid application needs in the Philippines and supports the region's transition to a more sustainable energy infrastructure.

Meeting Growing Residential Energy Needs: All-New Low-Voltage Residential Storage Energy MG5-10RL

As the region experiences rapid urbanization and rising energy costs, there is a clear shift toward residential solar-plus-storage solutions that offer greater independence, reliability, and efficiency. Sungrow's soon-to-be-launched residential series is designed in response to these needs, setting a new benchmark for intelligent and user-centric home energy management.

One of the most anticipated highlights of Sungrow's booth was a preview of its upcoming Low-Voltage Residential Energy Storage MG5/6/8/10RL—a new benchmark in smart, flexible, and user-friendly home energy solutions. The official release of this innovative solution is coming soon, and full details will be unveiled.

" Sungrow has always pursued innovation and excellence," said Luis Xu, General Manager of Sungrow APAC Region. "With our strong commitment to technological advancement and product quality, we are dedicated to addressing the unique needs of the Southeast Asian market. With industry-leading products like the new MG series and PowerTitan2.0, we're constantly deepening our relationship with local partners and supporting the Philippines in bridging a more sustainable future."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.